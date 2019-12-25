Packers don’t care about style points

MINNEAPOLIS — The first time the Green Bay Packers formally gathered in the spring, new coach Matt LaFleur presented the goal of reclaiming the NFC North.
Division titles are standard preseason talking points around the NFL, and for the past quarter-century they’ve been the minimum expectation for the Packers. Considering their two primary rivals won the NFC North the past two years, though, this was a bold objective under a new coaching staff with so many inexperienced players at the offensive skill positions.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sensed a difference midway through training camp, a higher energy from the defense and a stronger chemistry within the team from the previous two seasons.
As it turned out, the Packers (12-3) had the winning formula to match their ambition, even if they didn’t accumulate many style points along the way. Their performances on the road against the previous two division champions were choice examples, from the gritty 10-3 win over Chicago in the opener on Sept. 5 to the sound 23-10 defeat of Minnesota on Monday that clinched first place.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on looking pretty or dominating in a way that befits your explanation, but I thought tonight was a really good performance for us,” Rodgers said afterward. He added: “It doesn’t matter how we get it done as long as we get it done.”
Beating the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Packers lost in their first three visits, was especially satisfying.
“To win it in this stadium where a couple of years ago I was jeered leaving the field after breaking my collarbone,” Rodgers said, “it feels pretty good.”
The Packers need only to close the regular season with a win at Detroit on Sunday afternoon to secure a first-round bye for the playoffs. If Seattle beats San Francisco to win the NFC West on Sunday night, the Packers will have the No. 1 seed and get to stay at Lambeau Field for the whole month of January until the Super Bowl if they make it that far.
“There’s not a lot of people that like to come up to the freezing cold and play us,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “I know that for a fact. It feels good.”
With a league-leading 19 total touchdowns, Aaron Jones has quite the bulwark for an offense that has lacked a down-field spark beyond star wide receiver Davante Adams. Jones had just 45 yards on 10 rushes in the first half at Minnesota, but LaFleur’s consistent commitment to the run again paid off. Jones delivered the finishing shot with a 56-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter, with Vikings linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr sidelined by injuries.
LaFleur credited the wide receivers for their willingness to block. Rodgers praised LaFleur’s play-calling.
“I’ve always tried to do what the team needed. I think there’s been times over the years where I needed to do some of those things I’ve done over the years. This year it’s different based on the personnel that we have and the scheme that they were running,” Rodgers said. “I’m trying to be opportunistic, but we’ve got a pretty good run game going.”
The Packers had only nine turnovers in their first 14 games, but whether it was a blip or not, the ball security at Minnesota was a problem. They fumbled four times, losing two.