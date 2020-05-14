This is the second of two stories on former Washington State and NBA basketball player Craig Ehlo.
Craig Ehlo once went 6-of-7 from 3-point range against the Chicago Bulls in 1993, outdueling Michael Jordan and boosting his Cleveland Cavaliers to victory against the NBA’s all-time dynasty.
The Texan and former Washington State Cougar has boxed out Dennis Rodman, prevented transition finishes from Scottie Pippen, and cut off Isiah Thomas on the perimeter. His NBA career-high in scoring is 31 points, achieved in 1989 while covered by Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins, another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.
“That era I was in, those people I had to guard,” Ehlo said by phone from his home in rural Spokane County, “it was all pretty special. When I came into the league, those players were getting the NBA back in peoples’ minds.”
Ehlo, a do-it-all guard from 1983-97 nicknamed “Mr. Everything,” is remembered by most for being on the losing end of “The Shot” — a playoff-series-winner and franchise-launcher for Jordan’s Bulls in 1989. But his defining moments don’t end there.
Although no one got the best of the aforementioned hoops legends consistently, the 6-foot-7 Ehlo enjoyed an extensive and prosperous career as a staunch defender and silky shooter during what many call the NBA’s Golden Age. He was a vital cog in Cleveland’s best teams — from between the franchise’s founding in 1970 and LeBron James’ 2016 champions — and he appeared in the playoffs in 10 of his 14 seasons.
And it's all still something of a surprise.
“Being a third-round pick (in 1983), the 48th player — at that time, the percentages weren’t very high of me even making it,” said Ehlo, who was drafted by the Houston Rockets after Wazzu coach George Raveling helped the Odessa (Texas) College transfer and two-year Coug get some visits during the offseason. “Those three years with Houston, I was beating the odds of just being on the roster.”
Ehlo played sparingly on a Houston team captained by Hakeem Olajuwon, and was cut following three seasons “so they could pay another rookie what I was making — like $40,000,” he said.
A two-week sojourn with the Jacksonville Jets of the CBA ended when Cavaliers coach Lenny Wilkens found an opening on his roster for a reserve who was versatile, quick and lengthy enough to guard backcourt starters.
“A lot of it had to do with coach Wilkens being in Seattle when I was at WSU, and him being friends with coach Raveling,” Ehlo said of the Hall of Fame coach who guided the Sonics to the 1979 championship.
Ehlo signed a 10-day contract, and because of injuries, “I probably played more minutes in six days than I did most of my seasons in Houston. They kind of had to play me.”
The minutes only increased as Ehlo grew in his determination to not “let what was taken away from me in Houston happen again.” He used his upbringing in Lubbock, Texas, as motivation — his family consisted of grinders, from repairmen to cotton and swine farmers.
“I had a great work ethic,” he said. “I’d always come off the bench as a sub in the pros, and I was always guarding starters. The only way I was gonna make an impact, or change the coaches’ thinking, was playing those guys hard in practice.”
Ehlo soon became known as a steady defender, proficient shooter and a sixth-man type who could give star scorer Ron Harper a breather. Wilkens trusted him with some of the more demanding defensive assignments — Jordan, for instance.
“That’s when I started realizing I belonged,” he said.
When Harper was traded to the Clippers in 1989, Ehlo slid into a starting role, which he held down for four years, playing beside standouts like Brad Daugherty, Mark Price, Larry Nance and John “Hot Rod” Williams. The folksy, small-town collective was termed “Mayberry R.F.D.,” after the old television show.
“That’s just how we were,” Ehlo said. “Larry had a 5-acre fishing pond at his house, and he’d always invite us. Hot Rod had five kids, so there were playdates there, if you had children. Mark and Laura (Price) were probably our closest friends. Mark and I worked out every day in the summer that first year.
“Those guys were instrumental in making me comfortable.”
Over his seven years in Cleveland, the Cavs made the postseason five times out of a powerful Central Division — and could’ve been Finals contenders, had they not run into Jordan and Chicago at every turn.
Ehlo’s most efficient season, statistically, was in 1989-90, his first as a regular starter. He posted per-game averages of 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Adding his four final seasons — three in Atlanta, one in Seattle — Ehlo played in 873 games in 14 years, compiling averages of 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.3 percent from the floor, including 37 percent from outside, and swiped more than one steal per outing.
“I could play passing lanes really well. I had good anticipation,” he said. “But just the longevity, the amount of time I played has always made me very content with the career I got to have.”
Ehlo retired in 1997, as nagging back pains grew worse. He was a commentator for the Sonics and Gonzaga, and later was a prep coach in the Spokane area, as well as an Eastern Washington assistant. After surgery in the early 2010s, his struggles with addiction to painkillers came to a head, resulting in an arrest during what he’s called an “embarrassing” moment of his life. He’s now seven years clean, and his back has improved considerably.
In discussing his back issues, Ehlo spoke of the non-ideal shoes players sported back in the day — like unpadded Chuck Taylors — and the outdated courts that were hard as concrete.
“It was just the compression, that pounding on the lower part of my back that caused the disc to rupture,” said Ehlo, who's admittedly into some yoga now. “I don’t run anymore, but I bike with my wife (Jani), and walk my two dogs every day. I’m not like (John) Stockton, who plays every night.”
Since Ehlo’s life “is basketball,” the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t changed his routine much.
“As soon as the season’s over, we’re isolated anyways,” he said.
This fall, Ehlo will be back on the call for basketball games at WSU, where he’d met Jani — a Spokanite — through a blind date three decades ago. Playing alongside Coug notables like the 6-foot-9 “Magic-type” Guy Williams, Ehlo averaged 12 points per game as a senior on an experienced team that went 23-7, winning its first nine Pac-10 games.
The group took WSU of 1982-83 to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where it fell to fourth-ranked Virginia. That season, Ehlo torched Washington in Seattle with a 37-point effort.
Using a southwest coaching link, Raveling lured the lanky Texan to the Pacific Northwest, from where he sparked an accomplished stay in the NBA, then returned, and has since continued his basketball vocation.
“(Broadcasting) has kept me close to a game that’s given me so much,” Ehlo said.
NOTABLE:
- Ehlo played limited minutes for the Atlanta Hawks during their NBA Finals runner-up finish to Boston in 1986.
- Ehlo on choosing Pullman:
"I wasn't worried, because my hometown's not that big either. Growing up on farms, I was used to the rural setting. The only other school that really offered me anything was Baylor. The Pac-10 had Stanford, UCLA, Cal — teams that intrigued me. And of course, the opportunity to play for coach Raveling."
