San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with third base coach Matt Williams after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez watches his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a two-RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his two-RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)