NEW YORK — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in spring training. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment in Double-A and the playoff-contending Padres hoped he could return and boost their chances down the stretch.

Tags

Recommended for you