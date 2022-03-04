Two stars were better than one for the third-seeded Colfax Bulldogs as they beat the Raymond Seagulls 67-34 in the quarterfinal-round of the Washington Class 2B girls basketball state tournament Thursday at Spokane Arena.
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to meet Northeast 2B League foe Liberty at 4:30 p.m. today in a semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena.
Freshman forward Brynn McGaughy dominated inside and senior guard Asher Cai showed killer range for Colfax (20-1).
Standing at 6-foot-2, McGaughy had a three-inch advantage over any Raymond defender, six inches over any Seagull not named Kyra Gardner, and she took full control of the paint.
“(McGaughy) loves to play the game, naturally so gifted and also put in so much time,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “Our girls love her, when she is successful we are successful.”
McGaughy finished with game highs of 27 points and 18 rebounds, also blocking two shots for the Bulldogs. The freshman’s size helped Colfax outscore Raymond 26-8 in the paint and hold a 54-37 rebounding edge.
“(The) girls came out and read the scout(ing report) real well,” Holmes said.
The Seagulls were led by Washington State commit Kyra Gardner, who scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds. Gardner had all seven points for Raymond (19-4) in the third quarter as she did everything she could to keep her team in the game.
In the fourth quarter, Gardner set the Seagulls’ all-time scoring record and now sits with 1,862 total points in her high school career.
Colfax scored the first basket of the game, but Raymond would use its fast-tempo offense to keep the Bulldogs off-balance in pulling out to an early 8-4 lead.
Back-to-back 3s by Cai and Harper Booth on consecutive possessions gave Colfax a 10-8 lead, a lead the Bulldogs would not relinquish. Jaisha Gibb added another 3 to cap off a 9-0 spurt for Colfax.
Cai hit four 3s and finished with 22 points.
“She is just steady, just a great leader,” Holmes said.
The Bulldogs took a 15-11 lead into the second, and that’s when McGaughy took charge. Colfax scored 14 of the first 16 points in the quarter, 10 from McGaughy.
Cai and McGaughy dominated the third quarter as the two combined for 16 points. The only points scored in the quarter by a player not named Cai, McGaughy or Gardner came from Gibb, who gave the Bulldogs a 41-23 lead.
Looking ahead, Colfax and Liberty are a combined 40-3 this season, with all three defeats coming into the meetings between the two teams.
“Such a funny thing to be playing Liberty again. We have seen them so many times before,” Holmes said. “Just hoping all comes together tomorrow.”
Liberty won the first meeting 65-62 on Dec. 21, then Colfax won the next two meetings, a 60-53 road victory Jan. 14, then 76-39 in the Feb. 19 district championship game.
RAYMOND (19-4)
Alia Enlow 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Koski 1 1-2 4, Kyra Gardner 8 3-4 21, Karsyn Freeman 2 2-2 6, Grace Busenius 0 1-2 1, Page Chan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Silvernail 0 0-0 0, Emma Glazier 0 0-1 0, Meg Kongbouakhay 0 0-0 0, Tymber Livingston 0 0-0 0, Paige Williams 1 0-0 2, Sidney Swogger 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-11 34
COLFAX (20-1)
Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 7, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 8 2-2 22, Lauryn York 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 12 3-4 27, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 0 2-2 2, Ashley Ring 0 2-2 2, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 1 1-2 4, Ava Swan 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 11-14 67.
Raymond 11 7 7 9—34
Colfax 15 18 18 16—67
3-point goals — Gardner 2, Koski, Cai 4, Gibb, Booth.
