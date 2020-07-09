Former Idaho fan-favorite Jeff Ledbetter and Eastern Washington’s Jacob Wiley — an NAIA All-American forward for Lewis-Clark State from 2014-16 — will open play with The Money Team in The Basketball Tournament at 11 a.m. Pacific today at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, against Herd That, which is comprised of Marshall alumni.
“We’ve been in the hotel just dying to get onto the court,” Ledbetter said. “We’re competitors. We don’t care who we play. This is the first real basketball anyone’s played since March.”
The team, sponsored by legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., boasts former Gonzaga star Kyle Wiltjer, Arizona’s Nick Johnson, UCLA’s Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh; and former Grizzlies/76ers guard Tony Wroten, among others with professional backgrounds.
Ledbetter, a sharpshooting 6-foot-3 guard from California who shined as a Vandal from 2009-11, is a G-League veteran with the Austin Spurs who has ample pro experience internationally.
The 6-foot-8 Wiley, the Big Sky’s MVP as a senior at EWU, played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18 before embarking on a career outside the U.S. The Newport, Wash., product has toured the world with four overseas organizations thus far, and recently signed with Joventut Badalona of Spain, per a report from Sportando.
David Nurse — the nephew of Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse — will coach. Nurse was a Brooklyn Nets assistant in 2016, and now works as a personal trainer for professionals. TJ Fredette — Jimmer’s brother — and shooting coach Dan Britten are co-general mangers, who have been scouting for TMT throughout the last year.
“We’re so deep, it’s crazy,” said Ledbetter, a team captain and two-year TBT player who was tasked as one of TMT’s primary recruiters by way of his hoops expertise. Point guard Jordon Crawford shared those duties, being the only other returner to a program that was known as Team Fredette in past years.
“Jordon and I, we’ve been playing a long time. We’re kinda the engines that set the tone. But we all have our roles; everyone’s gonna be relied on at some point in this tournament. We have so many guys that are capable of scoring 20 per game.”
The Money Team, the No. 7 seed, had a bye in the first round of the single-elimination, 24-team event, which has been played annually since 2014.
Ledbetter noted this is the best TBT collective he’s been a part of.
“By far,” he said. “It’s been awesome to see it come to fruition, to see all the pieces fall into place and have everyone test negative (for the coronavirus). Other teams have lost guys.”
The Money Team didn’t get a chance to practice, or meet as a group to scan film, until Wednesday. According to ESPN, five teams have been disqualified because they had players test positive for COVID-19. TMT quarantined in the hotel “bubble” since arriving Saturday, then four days later, had all of its players cleared.
“We got our tests back (Wednesday), and everything was good,” Ledbetter said. “Everyone’s bought in. We’re ready to go.”
Ledbetter continued: “Our whole thing is not getting outworked, being the hardest-working team. We know we’re 12-deep, and that any single one of us is capable of going 1-on-1 and making a tough shot. We know we might be the most talented team on paper, but we’re trying to win off effort.”
Typically, TBT features a $2 million winner-take-all purse with 64 teams, but it’s been altered to mitigate potential spread of the pandemic. The 2020 iteration of the tournament will be played for $1 million.
The competition garnered 173,000 viewers across more than 150 countries during its opening weekend. Games will be broadcast on ESPN and its affiliates.
“There are a lot of eyes on it,” Ledbetter said. “It won’t just be ‘roll the ball out and play.’ There’s definitely stakes.”
Former standout Idaho guard Trevon Allen dropped 26 points on 50 percent from the floor and snagged eight rebounds for the Peoria All-Stars in a first-round loss to Herd That.
