Pair of rising stars emerge for the Warriors

Lewis-Clark State guard John Lustig (1) rolls in a lay up Saturday during a Cascade Collegiate Conference match up against Corban University at the P1FCU Activity in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

The season for the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team has ended, but the future looks bright for a Warrior group that touted several talented underclassmen.

Four freshmen — Anthony Peoples Jr., Erick Chaney, John Lustig and Grayson Hunt — accounted for 38.4% of the total points scored this season. Each played key roles on a team that is in a rebuilding phase after losing almost everyone from the 2020-21 national runners-up.

Add in some talented sophomores on the roster, and the turnaround could come soon. The Warriors finished 14-15 overall, splitting their 22 Cascade Conference games before falling 77-75 in the first round of the conference tournament at Southern Oregon.