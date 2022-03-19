LEWISTON — Taking advantage of pristine conditions, several area athletes took victories in the season opening Lewiston Invitational on Friday at Vollmer Bowl.
Two individuals and a relay team came away with first-place finishes.
Moscow got victories from 300 hurdles runner Hannah Marcoe in a time of 48.24 seconds. The Bears’ boys distance medley of Mick Perryman, Isaiah Mitchem, Tristin O’Brien and Emmett Brooks clocked in at 11:12.19.
Troy’s Isabelle Raasch ruled the girls triple jump, where she’d claimed the Idaho Class 1A title last year. She won the event with a leap of 31 feet, 4 inches.
Moscow’s boys took 11th in the 17-team field with 23 points. Deary and Troy tied for 15th place with three points.
On the girls side, the Bears led the way with an 11th-place finish out of 18 teams with 20 points. Troy was 12th with 19 points and Deary took 18th with four points.
Also securing a top-three finish in the girls event was Moscow’s Megyn Heyns in the 800 (2:35.16)
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 113.13; 2. Post Falls 100.75; 3. Lewiston 82.13; 4. Lakeland 75; 5. Sandpoint 70.5; 6. Timberlake 55.13; 7. Lake City 43; 8. Kamiah 41.25; 9. Orofino 33; 10. Bonners Ferry 32.63; 11. Moscow 23; 12. Asotin 22.5; 13. Priest River 15; 14. Timberline 10; T15. Deary 3; T15. Troy 3; T15. Kellogg 3.
100 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 11.19; 2. Trevor Cogley, LC, 11.64; 3. Caleb Streeter, PF, 11.66.
200 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 22.81; 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 22.98; 3. Trevor Cogley, LC, 23.73.
400 — 1. Morgan Bunting, CdA, 53.97; 2. Dalton Laney, Lew, 54.10; 3. Aydden Johnson, LC, 54.10.
800 — 1. Jacob King, CdA, 2:02.50; 2. Ben Ricks, San, 2:04.01; 3. Lachlan May, CdA, 2:06.12.
1,600 — 1. Jacob King, Cda, 4:29.30; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:33.00; 3. Max Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 4:34.67.
3,200 — 1. Max Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 9:54.72; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 9:56.67; 3. Zack Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 10:04.75.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 15.49; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.22; 3. Caius Tebbe, Tmblk, 16.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 40.37; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.33; 3. Wyatt MacArthur, Tmblk, 43.40.
400 relay — 1. Post Falls (Streeter, Wolfe, Pine, Wild) 43.55; 2. Lakeland 45.03; 3. Timberlake 45.75.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Pine, Streeter, Wolfe, Berg) 1:32.69; 2. Sandpoint 1:34.68; 3. Lakeland 1:35.56.
Distance medley — 1. Moscow (Perryman, Mitchem, O’Brien, Brooks) 11:12.19; 2. Sandpoint 11:42.64; 3. Post Falls 11:51.17.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Daniels, Wolfe, Wild, Berg) 3:36.09. 2. Lewiston 3:39.23; 3. Timberlake 3:42.25.
Throwers 400 relay — 1. Bonners Ferry (Mai, Taylor, Thompson, Jacobson) 51.74; 2. Kamiah 51.75; 3. Orofino 52.05.
High jump — 1. Josh Haug, Lak, 5-10; 2. Jack Kliewer, CdA, 5-10; 3. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Cody Morse, Lak, 13-0; 2. James Bogdanowicz, CdA, 12-0; 3. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6.
Long jump — 1. Luke McCorkle, San, 21-11½; 2. Carson Benner, Aso, 20-7; 3. Raganee Olivieri, Tmblk, 20-7.
Triple jump — 1. Chase Berg, PF, 41-3; 2. Joel Scott, Oro, 40-2½; 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 39-11½.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 49-8½; 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 48-1; 3. Preston Jeffs, Lak, 45-5.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 155-8; 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 136-9; 3. Will Hurst, San, 134-4.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 89; 2. Lewiston 84; 3. Coeur d’Alene 82; 4. Post Falls 80; 5. Sandpoint 70; 6. Lake City 50; 7. Orofino 49; 8. Bonners Ferry 48.5; 9. Kamiah 27; 10. Timberlake 26; 11. Moscow 20; 12. Troy 19; 13. Highland 16; T14. Asotin 8; T14. Clearwater Valley 8; T14. Kellogg 8; T14. Priest River 8; 18. Deary 4.
100 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, CdA, 13.00; 2. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 13.04; 3. Ketura Vogel-Greenwood, LC, 13.08.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 26.20; 2. Kadence Beck, High, 26.67; 3. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 26.75.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 57.99; 1. Kadence Beck, High, 58.66; 3. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 1:00.85.
800 — 1. Grace Rookey, San, 2:33.75; 2. Anne Marie Dance, CdA, 2:34.91; 3. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:35.16.
1,600 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 4:58.90; 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 5:25.55; 3. Elliana Rietze, CdA, 5:41.73.
3,200 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 10:49.71; 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 11:23.59; 3. Megan Oulman, San, 11:54.4.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16.84; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.56; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 18.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 48.24; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 48.42; 3. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 49.63.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Whitehead, Vogel-Greenwood, McCormick, Boykin) 51.96; 2. Lakeland 52.53; 3. Timberlake 53.09.
800 relay — 1. Timberlake (Wall, Gervais, Kyllonen, Yerian) 1:51.08; 2. Lakeland 1:51.28; 3. Coeur d’Alene 1:51.87.
Distance medley — 1. Sandpoint (Clark, Betz, Rookey, Oulman) 13:27.66; 2. Lake City 14:29.88; 3. Lakeland 15:23.29.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:09.34; 2. Lakeland 4:20.70; 3. Post Falls 4:26.40.
Throwers 400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Hix, Stuivenga, Guffey, Paul) 1:08.99.
High jump — 1. Emma Harless, PF, 4-10; 2. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-8; 3. Landree Simon, Lak, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Amy Madsen, PF, 9-10; 2. Samantha Daniels, Lak, 9-0; 3. Morgan Burt, BF, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Katy Wessels, Lew, 16-1; 2. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 15-7¾; 3. Asha Abubakari, BF, 15-7¼.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-4; 2. Ava Mazzilli, San, 31-4; 3. Marissa Bershaw, LC, 31-3.
Shot put — 1. Asha Abubakari, BF, 38-8; 2. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-6½; 3. Ivy Smith, San, 34-10½.
Discus — 1. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 112-6; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 111-1; 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 108-5.