The Palouse Youth Hockey Association prep team based in Moscow went 3-1 overall in a pair of doubleheaders against Mountain View and Timberline of Boise at McCall last weekend.
The Bears defeated Mountain View 6-2 and 6-0, buoyed by the return of senior goalie Kaden Kiblen from injury in the first game and a shutout goaltending performance from Nick Robison in the second. Mack Hagenbaugh and Chad Redinger totaled four goals apiece across the two games for Palouse, while Kai Werner had three and Amanda Pouchnik scored one. Hagenbaugh, Ian Gregory, Micah Clark, Colin Wessels, Jackson Prestwich and Colden Johnson also provided assists.
The Bears dropped their first game against Timberline 3-1, with their goal coming from Clark.
In their final contest, they fell into an early 2-0 deficit, but fought back to prevail 4-2 and tie the series. Johnson scored the first two Palouse goals with assists from Prestwich and Wessels. Ryan Delusa and Werner put the Bears over the top with goals off assists from Hagenbaugh, Prestwich and Pouchnik.