AREA ROUNDUP
COEUR D’ALENE — Bryson Hathaway’s one-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh scored Tyler Elbracht and Josh Greene as the Palouse Patriots managed a 12-11 victory Friday against Spokane Expos Ducham in the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic and a split of their first two Senior Division games at Ramsey Park.
In the opener, Palouse (10-12) was no-hit by Spokane Expos Kurucz pitcher AJ Russo in an 8-0 loss. Calvin Heusser walked twice and Brady Coulter walked once for the Patriots
Coulter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored against Ducham. Greene doubled, scored two runs and had three RBI. Hathaway finished with three RBI. Elbracht scored three times for the Patriots, who erased 10-3 deficit after 2½ innings.
Nate Elbracht allowed three hits, three walks and a run in four innings of relief to pick up the win.
Palouse 000 00—0 0 1
SE Kurucz 000 26—8 11 0
Joey Hecker and N/A; AJ Russo and N/A.
SE Kurucz hits — Hunter Derr 2 (2B), Chase Sanders 2 (2B), Nate Weatherheal 2 (2B), Brayton Ayers 2, Caden Andreas, Cole Stoddard, David Barnes.
———
SE Ducham 271 001—11 10 2
Palouse 304 014—12 9 2
Luke Ferugson, Trey Schmidt (4), Sam Moore (5) and N/A; Max McCloy, Nate Elbracht (3) and N/A. W—N. Elbracht. L—Moore.
SE Ducham hits — Brayton Dean 3, Kyler Wasley 2, Trey Schmidt (2B), Trevor Shupe, Nolan Koch, Sam Moore, Dom Victor.
Palouse hits — Brady Coulter 2, Josh Greene (2B), Brendan Doumit, Joey Hecker, Max McCloy, Tyler Elbracht, Nate Elbracht, Bryson Hathaway.
Posse drops game
COLFAX — The Pullman Posse couldn’t generate much offense as they fell 13-1 to the Northwest Bandits in Palouse Summer Series action at McDonald Park.
The Posse so far are 0-3 in the tournament.
There were no other details available at press time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho women bring in veteran coach
The Idaho women’s basketball coaching staff has announced the addition of Darin Spence as associate head coach.
Spence spent the 2021-22 season as head coach at Miles (Mont.) Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association. He’s been a head coach for more than 30 years at schools in NCAA Division I and II, NAIA and NJCAA schools.
Spence was at Newman University in Wichita, Kan., for nine seasons, also spending time at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., at New Mexico State, Marymount College in Salina, Kan., Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kan. and Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan.
“Darin is bringing a tremendous amount of experience to our program, an extremely high basketball IQ, recruiting contacts stretching from Kansas to California, and great energy and enthusiasm to our program,” said Jon Newlee, who met Spence while coaching at SMU, in a news release.