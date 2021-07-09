The inaugural Palouse Ridge Golf Club American Junior Golf Association tournament saw two exciting finishes Thursday as a young phenom flirted with a record performance on the girls’ side and a late rally culminated in a down-to-the-wire boys’ finish.
Alice Ziyi Zhao, 12, of Irvine, Calif., posted a winning three-day total of 15-under-par 201 that was a single stroke off tying the AJGA’s all-time girls’ 54-hole scoring record.
On the boys’ side, Max Herendeen, of Bellevue, Wash., who started the day four shots behind San Antonio’s Garrett Endicott, pulled ahead on the penultimate hole and prevailed by one stroke at 10-under 203.
Playing in fair weather after Wednesday’s round was delayed by a lightning storm and hindered by heavy winds, Zhao had a look on No. 18 with the opportunity (unbeknownst to her at the time) to set the AJGA record if she converted a shot from the fringe of the green. She took numerous practice swings before attempting a chip which pulled just to the left and went perhaps 9 feet by the hole.
“The chip was actually really tough, because I had very little green to work with, so I just took more practice swings,” Zhao said.
She followed with a potential record-tying putt which fell just shy of the hole, then ultimately closed out a comfortable six-stroke margin of victory.
“I feel very excited for my second win, and I just feel really grateful too,” she said.
Zhao, who immigrated from China at age 5 and started golfing at 7, has now competed in five total AJGA tournaments, all of them this year. In chronological order, she has placed 12th, second, first, seventh and first in those outings. She was one of the three youngest entrants in this week’s girls’ field of 82, along with runner-up Angela Zhang, of Bellevue, Wash., and Chanyoung Park, of Everett, Wash. — all of them members of the high school class of 2027.
Herendeen, who had pulled even with Endicott earlier in the day and remained deadlocked with him for an extended span, sunk a long downhill birdie putt from the fringes of the green on No. 17 to nose ahead with one hole remaining. Endicott, a Mississippi State signee, responded by outdriving Herendeen by perhaps 30 yards on No. 18 and putting himself in range for a possible eagle.
Herendeen dug his ball out of the rough and performed a modest fist-pump as he earned a birdie with a final putt of around 9 feet, after which Endicott had a similar-length shot to secure an eagle and force a playoff. It drifted mere inches to the left of its target, sealing Herendeen’s first AJGA title.
“We had very similar putts, and I kind of founder a higher line,” Herendeen said. “He took a more direct line, it kind of looked like, and it missed just low. I think he was happy with the way he fought today, just like I was.”
At 16, Herendeen has just become eligible for college recruiting, and he has begun to weigh his options. Max’s father, John Herendeen, played for Boise State in the 1990s and introduced him to the game a decade ago.
“I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps,” said Max Herendeen, who credited this victory with both bolstering his credentials and building his confidence heading into a PGA Junior event in Lexington, Ky., that is next on his schedule.
Tournament director and AJGA representative James O’Brien expressed his pleasure with the event and his hope for a return in 2022.
“We had a really good experience with the golf course staff, (and) the city of Pullman,” he said. “Just us being up here was really great to serve our northwest membership of the AJGA, and besides one day, the weather was really good. I think the kids really enjoyed the golf course, and we saw a lot of really good golf.”
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.