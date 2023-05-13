CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Young arrived early for his first NFL practice, then put on a show for his new coaches.

The No. 1 overall pick from Alabama made a great first impression at Friday’s rookie minicamp, wowing coach Frank Reich and others with a series of on-target throws while showing poise in the pocket and good decision-making skills.

“I don’t want to overdo it on the first day, but he did every little thing right,” Reich said. “The little throws out in the flat, the little bubble screen stuff, the deep over (the top) throws, throws in the flat. ... He just threw it with accuracy, saw (the field) well and knew where guys were supposed to be.