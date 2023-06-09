CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Young’s time is now in Carolina.

The Panthers have given Young the first-team reps in practice this week, a move that coach Frank Reich called the next step in the rookie quarterback’s progression.

Reich anticipates Young will continue to get first-team reps as the Panthers prepare for their mandatory minicamp session next week and training camp at the end of July. Reich stopped short of naming Young the team’s starting quarterback saying there is plenty of time to make that decision.

