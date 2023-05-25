Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, left and left wing Matthew Tkachuk, right, hold up the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas goes down during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panther, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) defends against Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) scores against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Teammates mob Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg after he scored during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, second from right, on a goal scored by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen, not seen, during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) scores the game-winning goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the closing seconds during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. At left is Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky defends the goal during the first period of Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, left and left wing Matthew Tkachuk, right, hold up the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas goes down during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panther, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP Wilfredo Lee
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) defends against Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP Lynne Sladky
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) scores against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP Wilfredo Lee
Teammates mob Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg after he scored during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP Wilfredo Lee
The puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, second from right, on a goal scored by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen, not seen, during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP Lynne Sladky
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) scores the game-winning goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the closing seconds during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP Lynne Sladky
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. At left is Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP Lynne Sladky
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP Lynne Sladky
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky defends the goal during the first period of Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP Lynne Sladky
The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)