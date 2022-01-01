EL PASO, Texas — Adversity finally caught up to the Cougars — it even took a 21-point lead. And one final Washington State bounce-back fell short.
The Cougars recovered from a flurry of first-half blunders Friday to pull within three points in the fourth quarter before falling 24-21 to Central Michigan in a rain-doused Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium.
Looking for a tying or go-ahead score, the Cougars narrowly turned the ball over on downs at their 19-yard line with two minutes left. A video review confirmed a diving fourth-down catch by Joey Hobert came up inches shy.
“They didn’t fold,” Jake Dickert said after his debut as the Cougars’ permanent coach. “It’s kind of the story of the season. There were so many times we could have given up and packed it in.”
The slightly wide throw to Hobert was by walk-on quarterback Victor Gabalis, who had replaced starter Jayden de Laura at halftime as the Cougs continued to suffer a talent drain that had begun weeks earlier with bowl opt-outs.
That appeared to be a bigger blow than other setbacks the team had experienced, including the midseason firing of five coaches and, finally, the withdrawal of Miami from this game on Sunday because of an coronavirus outbreak on its team.
The Cougars finished a tumultuous season at 7-6 and Central Michigan, which was a seven-point underdog, winds up 9-4 with a salty performance a day after arriving in El Paso.
The Chippewas had accepted a late invitation to the Sun Bowl after their scheduled opponent in the Arizona Bowl, Boise State, pulled out Monday with its own virus outbreak.
Player absences undermined the Cougs. To wit:
Without standout offensive tackles Abe Lucas (bowl opt-out) and Liam Ryan (injury), they saw repeated breakdowns in pass protection in the first half as de Laura absorbed a couple of big hits and generally was ineffective.
Without senior running backs Max Borghi (opt-out) and Deon McIntosh (reportedly a disciplinary measure), they mustered only 25 rush yards, a critical stat in a game that saw light but steady rain throughout.
Without backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (evidently a late opt-out), they were forced to turn to the sophomore Gabalis when de Laura was shelved at halftime with an undisclosed issue.
“We’re not going to allow ourselves to take those excuses,” Dickert said. “I was excited about young guys getting an opportunity to play, and they’ll learn from this.
“We’ve got to grow and get better, and that was part of the message in the locker room. It’s emotional in there. These guys gave it their all. They came down here to win a game and we just fell short.”
Gabalis unsurprisingly lacked precision at times in going 11-for-23 passing for 180 yards, but he nonetheless engineered the Wazzu comeback from a 21-0 halftime deficit, directing three touchdown drives and getting a big boost from backup slotback Lincoln Victor, who replaced an injured Calvin Jackson Jr. at intermission.
Victor’s 55-yard reception set up a 5-yard scoring run by Travell Harris in the third quarter, and his 16-yard touchdown catch made it 24-21 with 3:13 remaining.
Also pivotal in the Cougar rally was Ron Stone Jr.’s block of a 25-yard field-goal try by Marshall Meeder early in the fourth and a few Chippewa mistakes, including a handoff fumble at the WSU 8-yard line early in the second half and an ill-advised Daniel Richardson lob intercepted by Travion Brown.
The latter error set up Gabalis’ 5-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to De’Zhaun Stribling to cut the deficit to 21-14 late in the third quarter.
A few minutes later came a crucial 43-yard field goal by Meeder, who also converted from 49 and 52 in the first quarter.
“They played their tails off,” Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said of his defense, which held WSU to 250 offensive yards. “(The Cougars) might have been missing some guys, but let me tell you something else, we were missing guys. And you know what? We didn’t care. We just went out and played.”
Justus Rogers made 10 tackles, including 2½ for loss, to lead a solid performance by the WSU defense. The Cougars held Richardson to 188 passing yards but had occasional tackling issues against tailback Lew Nichols III, who rushed for 123 yards and a score. The Cougs’ Jahad Woods recovered the CMU handoff fumble.
“Our defensive effort was really on point,” Dickert said.
The Cougars’ attrition at offensive line contributed to their 2-for-16 performance on third down, their 0-for-4 showing on fourth down and CMU’s five sacks. It also harshened the task of third-string running back Nakia Watson, who was held to 64 yards on 15 rushes.
The attrition prompted coaches to move Jarrett Kingston from guard to tackle on the left side and hand a starting debut to freshman tackle Christian Helborn on the right. Later they shuffled the line and tabbed freshman guard Brock Dieu for his first dose of collegiate playing time.
The Chippewas’ “edge rushers were the biggest ones that kind of gave us some issues,” Dickert said. “They chose their spots. They were aggressive. They blitzed. They were high up the field and they used their speed on our two new tackles.”
The Cougars saw their three-game win streak snapped while the Chippewas extended theirs to five.
Washington St. 0 0 14 7 — 21Cent. Michigan 13 8 0 3 — 24
First Quarter
CMU: FG Meeder 49, 6:51.
CMU: FG Meeder 52, 2:18.
CMU: Nichols 1 run (Meeder kick), :57.
Second Quarter
CMU: Jo.Wilson 15 pass from Richardson (Pimpleton pass from Richardson), 1:48.
Third Quarter
WSU: Harris 5 run (Janikowski kick), 4:02.
WSU: Stribling 5 pass from Gabalis (Janikowski kick), 2:24.
Fourth Quarter
CMU: FG Meeder 43, 9:11.
WSU: Victor 16 pass from Gabalis (Janikowski kick), 3:13.
A: 34,540.
WSU CMU
First downs 11 16
Total Net Yards 240 355
Rushes-yards 26-13 39-147
Passing 227 208
Punt Returns 1-10 3-46
Kickoff Returns 6-117 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-40-0 17-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-44 0-0
Punts 9-43.4 7-42.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-32 11-90
Time of Possession 25:34 34:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., N.Watson 17-62, Harris 1-5, Gabalis 4-(minus 8), Haberer 1-(minus 12), de Laura 3-(minus 34). Cent. Michigan, Nichols 29-137, Bracy 4-10, Pimpleton 1-6, Wilson 1-0, (Team) 4-(minus 6).
PASSING: Washington St., Gabalis 12-23-0-180, de Laura 7-17-0-47. Cent. Michigan, Richardson 17-33-1-208.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Victor 5-88, Ollie 4-72, Ca.Jackson 3-32, Harris 3-13, Stribling 2-13, Hobert 2-9. Cent. Michigan, Sullivan 7-83, Wilson 3-41, Pimpleton 3-30, Nichols 2-38, Buczkowski 1-11, Dixon 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Cent. Michigan, Meeder 44, Meeder 25.