CLARKSTON — The conditions were mild, the terrain was flat and there was somebody to catch. Early in the race, Clara Anderson might have been tempted to ratchet up her intended pace.
Instead, the Logos sophomore bided her time, eventually took command and easily won the girls’ race Saturday in Seaport Invitational cross country meet at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
The story was similar for Caden Byrer of Lewiston, who took the lead in the first mile and claimed the boys’ crown to lead the Bengals to a team title. Kaija Dybdahl placed fifth to lead Troy to the girls’ team championship.
Anderson let Athlena Leonard of Lewiston set the early pace in the girls’ 5,000-meter race before taking the control and winning by 35 seconds in 21 minutes, 6.24 seconds.
“I was really looking for a comfortable hard start and working my way into it,” she said. “Then push as hard as I could.”
Anderson, whose training is augmented by competing in club swimming, placed 13th in the Idaho 1A cross country meet in 2018. As a distance runner, she’s following in the footsteps of her father Tyler, who ran for the University of Washington, and her brother Josiah, a former Logos runner now competing for the University of Idaho.
The girls’ team title was a triumph for Troy, which has long foregrounded track and cross country but, like any 1A school, can’t always field a full team in cross country.
Not far behind Dybdahl were teammate Halee Bohman in seventh, Kassidy Chamberlin in ninth and Kelli Richmond in 11th.
“I’m just really grateful that we’ve got enough to kids to get a team out,” Troy coach Tera Stoner said. “The kids that we have, boy, they are remarkable individuals. I love the potential.”
GIRLS
Team scores — Troy 58, Lewiston 63, Logos 66, Chiawana 68, Prairie 105, Sunnyside 115.
Top placers — 1, Clara Anderson, Log, 21:06.24. 2, Athena Leonard, Lew, 21:41.41. 3, Mia Wiberg, Chiawana, 21:43.18. 4, Clara Chaffee, Pra, 22:03.04. 5, Kaija Dybdahl, Troy, 22:07.75. 6, Kayte Casebolt, Log, 22:09.07. 7, Halee Bohman, Troy, 22:24.94. 8, Afton Harker, Chiawana, 22:45.99. 9, Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 23:03.06. 10, Kaylee Condie, Sunnyside, 23:05.99. 11, Kelli Richmond, Troy, 23:46.15. 12, Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 23:57.53. 13, Peyton Purvis, Chiawana, 24:11.29. 14, Josephine Wyrick, Log, 24:15.11. 15, Amelia Black, Lew, 24:16.32. 16, Cassidy Rehder, Lew, 24:20.82. 17, Kyleigh Duclos, Pra, 24:23.57. 18, Kendall Teichmer, Lew, 24:24.45. 19, Lilian Froese-Raihl, Sunnyside, 24:25.00. 20, Morgan Woodward, Chiawana, 24:36.90.
BOYS
Team scores — Lewiston 21, Logos 49, Sunnyside 94, Clarkston 97, Clearwater Valley 115, Prairie 170.
Top placers — 1, Caden Byrer, Lew, 16:14.67. 2, Payton Bigler, Lew, 16:51.06. 3, Elijah Sabo, Lew, 17:00.75. 4, Carson Sellers, Tim, 17:01.74. 5, Reid Weaver, Sunnyside, 17:13.03. 6, Nate Plotner, Log, 17:13.47. 7, Dawson Key, Lew, 17:30.26. 8, Alex Blum, Log, 17:32.37. 9, Joe McGuigan, Nez, 17:33.29. 10, Davis Phillis, Troy, 17:34.19. 11, Mick Brown, Clk, 17:47.46. 12, Kobe Wessels, Lew, 18:00.13. 13, Solomon Howard, Log, 18:16.53. 14, Cole Seller, Nez, 18:18.46. 15, Nic Grim, Lew, 18:22.50. 16, Theo Sentz, Log, 18:24.99. 17, Preston Amerman, CV, 18:44.43. 18, Edward Villanueva, Sunnyside, 18:47.33. 19, Kalab Rickerd, Dea, 18:53.98. 20, Isaac Blum, Log, 18:58.27.
OTHER RACE WINNERS
Girls’ JV: Grace Tiegs, Nez, 24:39.16. Girls’ middle school: Jessika Lassen, Mos, 9:13.32 (3,000 meters). Boys’ JV: Jacob Martinez, Sunnyside, 19:07.87. Boys’ middle school: Kieran Long, Mos, 8:15.01 (3,000 meters).