The Lewis-Clark Twins used early hitting and solid pitching to sweep a nonleague doubleheader Friday against the Palouse Patriots, 6-2 and 12-0, at Harris Field.
“Our two starting pitchers came out and attacked right away,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said.
Chris Ricard went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs, none earned, and struck out five.
Lewis-Clark (5-3) had a four-run first inning in Game 1, capped off by a two-run triple by Elliott Taylor, who finished 2-for-3 in the game.
Calvin Heusser had two hits, and Mitch Lavielle and Joe Bendel doubled to lead the Patriots (2-3) in the opener.
Maurer said he liked how fast the Twins were able to get out of the gate in the first game, but felt like they settled toward the end. He challenged them not to settle in the second game.
They didn’t, as the Twins scored multiple runs in all four innings on offense in the nighcap.
Tucker Konkol almost was unhittable, allowing one hit and walking one in a complete-game shutout, striking out six.
“He was just outstanding,” Maurer said.
Cruz Hepburn knocked in two with a first-inning triple.
Lewis-Clark tallied five runs on just one hit in the second as it sent 10 to the plate.
Quinton Edmison, Jack Johnson and Hepburn combined for seven walks and seven runs scored in the second game.
Cade Hill had the lone hit, a leadoff single in the third inning.
GAME 1
Palouse 000 101 0—2 6 0
LC Twins 411 000 x—6 6 1
Brady Coulter and Mitch Lavielle; Chris Ricard, Jack Johnson (6) and Wyett Lopez and Tyler Grandlund (6). W—Ricard.
Palouse hits — Calvin Heusser 2, Joey Hecker, Max McCloy, Mitch Lavielle (2B), Joe Bendel (2B).
Lewis-Clark hits — Elliott Taylor 2 (3B), Quinton Edmison, Jack Johnson, Cruz Hepburn, Kyson Barden.
GAME 2
Palouse 000 00— 0 1 1
LC Twins 352 2x—12 8 1
Joe Bendel, JD Peterson (2) and Joey Hecker; Tucker Konkol and Jake Feger, Jared Jelinek (3). W—Konkol. L—Bendel.
Palouse hit — Cade Hill.
Lewis-Clark hits — Jack Johnson 2 (2B), Chris Ricard 2, Quinton Edmison, Cruz Hepburn (3B), Hayden Line (3B), Nathan Somers.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWSU’s Jacbosen, Johnsen earn All-American honors
EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State senior Mitch Jacobson finished his stellar career with a fifth-place finish in the high jump, and senior Colton Johnsen was just outside the top 10 in the 3,000 steeplechase to earn All-American honors at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Jacobson cleared a height of 7 feet, 3 inches, setting a personal best in the event. He cleared 6-10 3/4 and 7-0 1/2 on his first attempts at those heights, then cleared 7-1 3/4 on his final attempt. He would get to 7-3 on his second attempt, but couldn’t get past 7-4 1/4 on his three chances. Jacobson earned first-team All-American accolades.
After setting a personal-best time of 8:31.64 in Wednesday’s semifinal round, Johnsen finished in 8:37.38 and earned second-team All-American honors, becoming WSU’s first back-to-back All-American in the event since Julius Korir in 1984-85.