Five players record multiple hits Friday as the Palouse Patriots beat the Spokane Bandits 16-6 in an American Legion baseball game at Medical Lake High School.
JD Peterson, Brendan Doumit, Max McCloy, Brady Coulter and Bryson Hathaway collected two hits each for Palouse (12-15).
Tyler and Nate Elbracht held down the mound. Tyler Elbracht struck out five in five innings and Nate Elbracht got out of a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run in the sixth.
Spokane 010 410— 6 6 3
Palouse 471 202—16 12 4
Peasley, Fulgaro (2), Daniel (3), Rhinchart (5) and N/A; Tyler Elbracht, Nate Elbracht (6) and N/A. W—T. Elbracht. L—Peasley.
Spokane hits — Bozo 3, Rhinchart, Stites (3B), Crawford.
Palouse hits — JD Peterson 2, Brendan Doumit 2, Max McCloy 2 (3B), Brady Coulter 2 (2B), Bryson Hathaway 2, Mitch Lavielle, Kristopher Schroeder.
United Select 15, Latah County Generals 3
The Latah County Generals scored first but took a 15-3 loss to United Select in 14U action.
The Generals (18-4) struggled to throw strikes as its three pitchers combined for 13 walks. The bats were not much better as they were only able to muster three hits.
“Worst baseball game I have seen this team play in a long time,” coach Jeremy Spencer said. “New game tomorrow.”
The Generals will host Elevate Northwest out of Woodinville, Washington at 1 p.m. today.
United 024 36—15 10 1
Latah 100 20— 3 3 3
L. Marlow and D. Honeycutt; O. Spencer, D. Fitt (2), N. Bonner (4) and K. Clark. W—Marlow. L—Spencer.
United hits — D. Ortiz IV 5, J. Lee 2 (2B), R. Blanco, L. Marlow, T. Watkins.
Latah hits — M. Durrett, O. Spencer, N Bonner.
HIGH SCHOOLSIdaho big schools to play golf in the fall
A change that mostly went unnoticed a year ago, the Idaho High School Activities Association decided to move the sport of golf in Class 4A and 5A to the fall season, starting this school year.
The change, approved by the board of directors in September 2021, was brought about because of lack of course time in the spring, as well as unpredictability with the weather.
Smaller schools in Class 1A-3A still will compete in the spring.
“The board saw it as a big school, small school issue which is really unprecedented, we really haven’t split our big schools and small schools in the past,” IHSAA assistant director Mike Federico said at the time. “It was a big change for our state, and we’ll see how it works.”
First day of practice is Aug. 11, with district tournaments needing to be completed by Oct. 3, with the Class 4A state tournament taking place Oct. 7-8 at Sage Lakes Golf Club in Idaho Falls and the Class 5A state tourney on the same dates at Teton Lakes Golf Club in Rexburg.