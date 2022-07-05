AREA ROUNDUP
COEUR D’ALENE — The Palouse Patriots went 1-1 in Junior Division action Sunday at the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Ramsey Park.
The Patriots (11-14) finished the tournament 2-3 and in fourth place in pool play with a 9-1 victory against the Spokane Crew and a 7-4 loss to the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen.
Palouse scored all of their runs against the Crew and had three of its four hits in the third inning. Bryson Hathaway went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double and two RBI.
Mitch LaVielle allowed three hits, one walk and a run in a five-inning, complete-game effort. He struck out eight.
Against the Lumbermen, Coeur d’Alene raced out to a 4-0 lead after two, but the Patriots tied with three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth before the Lumbermen tallied three runs in the sixth to earn the win.
LaVielle went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Palouse.
Spokane 100 00—1 3 3
Palouse 009 0x—9 4 1
Ethan Turley and N/A; Mitch LaVielle and N/A.
Spokane Crew hits — Ethan Turley 2 (2 2B), James Butler.
Palouse hits — Bryson Hathaway 2 (2B), Joey Hecker (2B), Josh Greene.
———
Palouse 000 310 0—4 6 3
Coeur d’Alene 220 003 x—7 8 1
Tyler Elbracht, Joe Bendel (6) and N/A; AJ Currie and N/A. L—Elbracht.
Palouse hits — Mitch LaVielle 2, Josh Greene, Max McCloy, Brady Coulter, Joe Bendel.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Eric Bumbaugh 3, Ryan Schneider 2, Joe DuCoeur (2B), Marcus Manzardo, Ethan Taylor.
BOYS BASKETBALLBuchanan commits to Virginia
Two weeks after narrowing his college choices to Virginia and Gonzaga, former Moscow and current Lake City High School center Blake Buchanan committed to Virginia and former Washington State coach Tony Bennett.
Buchanan is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, the top recruit in Idaho, the country’s 15th-ranked center and the nation’s 107th ranked overall prospect.
Along with Virginia and Gonzaga, Buchanan had Division I offers from WSU, Iowa, Pepperdine, Idaho, San Jose State and Utah Valley.
Buchanan was formally offered by Gonzaga after a strong performance at the Section 7 tournament in Phoenix, leading Lake City to a 4-0 record against teams from California and New Mexico.
Buchanan’s commitment came after the senior-to-be returned from a solid week at the NBPA Top 100 camp held in Orlando, Fla. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound center averaged 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and recorded five blocks in five games at the high school event showcasing players in the 2023-25 recruiting classes.