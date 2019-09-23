FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Luke Falk’s first NFL start wasn’t much of a welcome party to the league.
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Patriots didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the third straight week as they dominated in a 30-14 win Sunday.
The Jets were still without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who is recovering from mononucleosis, and injured linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
They seemed lost at times on defense and struggled to move the ball offensively — going 0 for 12 on third down — against the Patriots’ top-ranked defense in Falk’s first start. The former Washington State Cougar finished 12 of 22 for 98 yards and had an errant pass in the third quarter intercepted by Devin McCourty deep in the Jets own territory.
“It was a hard lesson to learn,” Falk said. “When playing a team like that, you can’t have errors.”