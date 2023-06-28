Pelluer, standout linebacker at WSU and in NFL, dies at 64

Scott Pelluer played linebacker for Washington State and in the NFL. Pelluer died late Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

 Greg Gilbert/Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Scott Pelluer, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977 to 1980 and a patriarch of one of the most recognizable football families in Washington state history, died late Monday at age 64.

Pelluer had been placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday night, brother Steve said.

“There was just something about him — a vibrancy, a passion,” Steve Pelluer, a UW quarterback in the early 1980s, said of his brother in an interview Tuesday. “He was a man’s man. He had great friends. He cared for people well. And his players enjoyed playing for him.”

Recommended for you