BAYONNE, France — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint on Monday, while Adam Yates of Britain kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The 25-year-old Philipsen, who won two stages in last year’s race, was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel and comfortably held off German rider Phil Bauhaus and Australian Caleb Ewan as they dashed to the line.

“It was a tense final, but this is the Tour de France: there are no presents, everybody goes all-in,” Philipsen said. “It’s amazing to have Mathieu as a lead-out man. If he had the space to go, for sure he has the speed to fight for the win.”

