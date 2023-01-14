PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown hit four 3s and finished with 25 points and the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball victory against the Shadle Park Highlanders of Spokane on Friday.
Brown was 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and hit all five of his free throw attempts for Pullman (11-0, 2-0).
Champ Powaukee scored 16 points and Dane Sykes added 10.
Jacob Boston was the only player to reach double figures for Shadle Park (5-6, 1-1), adding 12 points.
SHADLE PARK (5-6, 1-1)
Jacob Boston 2 8-10 12, Carson Eickstadt 1 4-7 6, Ronan Redd 1 2-2 4, Ryan Agapith 1 0-0 3, Jase Bowers 3 3-4 9, Hayden Pomerinke 1 0-2 2, Arius Esiwini 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 17-27 36.
PULLMAN (11-0, 2-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 5-5 25, Tanner Barbour 2 0-2 4, Lucian Pendry 2 0-0 4, Austin Hunt 4 0-0 8, Dane Sykes 3 4-5 10, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 5 4-6 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 1-3 1, Logan Thompson 2 0-0 4, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kwon 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 14-21 74.
Shadle Park 5 7 16 8—36
Pullman 19 19 22 14—74
3-point goals — Agapith, Brown 4, Powaukee 2.
Davenport 69, Colfax 51
DAVENPORT, Wash. — A Colfax rally was brutally quelled by Davenport, the top-ranked team in Washington Class 2B state polling, for the Bulldogs’ first 2B Bi-County League defeat of the season.
Seth Lustig had 15 points for Colfax (11-3, 6-1) and Adrik Jenkin added another 12. Tennessee Rainwater of Davenport (13-1, 8-1) had 11 of his game-high 23 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
COLFAX (11-3, 6-1)
Bradyn Heilsberg 1 2-4 4, Adrik Jenkin 4 2-3 12, Carson Gray 3 0-0 6, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 4-7 15, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, J.P Wigen 3 3-5 9, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-21 51.
DAVENPORT (13-1, 8-1)
Tennessee Rainwater 8 5-8 23, Brenick Soliday 4 2-3 12, Evan Gunning 5 1-2 11, Cash Colbert 7 0-0 14, Jayvee Fudurich 1 0-0 2, Jaeger Jacobsen 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Telecky 2 0-0 4, Jason Schillinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-13 69.
Colfax 13 15 12 11—51
Davenport 21 17 9 22—69
3-point goals — Jenkin 2, Lustig, Rainwater 2, Soliday 2, Jacobsen.
JV — Colfax def. Davenport.
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 63, Colton 26
COLTON — The Wildcats were shut out in the third quarter and struggled to slow down the St. John Endicott/LaCrosse Eagles in a Southeast 1B League game.
Angus Jordan finished with 10 points for Colton (3-7, 2-5), which was outscored 43-13 in the first half before being unable to get a basket in the first eight minutes of the second half.
Tanner Fleming led SJEL (4-4, 4-4) with 21 points and Rory Maloney added 11.
ST. JOHN ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (4-4, 4-4)
Birch Brown 1 0-0 2, Bear Brewer 2 0-0 6, Brennen Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Tanner Fleming 9 0-0 21, Pedro Molina 2 3-4 8, Rory Maloney 5 0-0 11, Matthew Deford 1 0-0 3, Alex Rocha 0 0-0 0, Avery Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jacob Swannack 3 0-0 6, Landen Miller 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 3-6 63.
COLTON (3-7, 2-5)
Angus Jordan 4 0-0 10, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 0-2 2, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Loren Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 0-0 9, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 0-4 26.
SJEL 20 23 14 6—63
Colton 7 6 0 13—26
3-point goals — Fleming 3, Brewer 2, Molina, Maloney, Deford, Jordan 2, Wolf, Reisenauer.
Pomeroy 53, Gar-Pal 32
PALOUSE — The visiting Pirates sailed past the Vikings in Southeast 1B League play.
Trevin Kimble of Pomeroy (6-4, 4-1) led all scorers with 18 points, while Jett Slusser added another 11. Lane Collier was the top scorer for Gar-Pal (1-11, 1-5) with 12.
POMEROY (6-4, 4-1)
Ollie Severs 4 1-2 9, Brady Bott 2 0-0 5, Jett Slusser 4 1-1 11, Trevin Kimble 6 3-4 18, Brodie Magill 1 0-0 2, Colby Ledgerwood 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trace Roberts 0 1-2 1, Herres 1 0-1 3, Haven Morfin 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 7-12 53.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-11, 1-5)
Bryce Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Lane Collier 4 4-7 12, Macent Rardan 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 3, Kieran Snekvik 0 3-4 3, Landon Orr 3 3-3 9, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 1-2 1, Totals 9 11-16 32.
Pomeroy 10 20 15 8—53
Gar-Pal 2 11 6 15—32
3-point goals — Bott, Slusser 2, Kimble 3, Herres, B. Snekvik.
Kamiah 51, Troy 43
TROY — Kaden DeGroot had what coach Aaron Skinner called “one heck of a night offensively,” totaling 24 points, to help Kamiah top Troy in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Kubs (10-3, 6-1) trailed 12-5 through the opening quarter before asserting themselves in the second and third, then held off a rally from the host Trojans (6-3, 4-3) in the fourth.
TROY (6-3, 4-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 2 3-5 7, Dominic Holden 5 1-4 15, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Conner Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 5 0-0 11, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 1 2-2 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 43.
KAMIAH (10-3, 6-1)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 8 4-5 24, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 3, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 2 0-0 4, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-6 9, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 4 1-3 9, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-14.
Troy 12 11 4 16—43
Kamiah 5 21 16 9—51
3-point goals — Holden 4, Johnson, DeGroot 4, Everett Skinner Loughran.
JV — Kamiah def. Troy.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 63, Shadle Park 59
PULLMAN — Serah Singh and Ryliann Bednar combined for 45 points to lift Pullman past visiting Shadle Park in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Since dropping their first five games of the season, the Greyhounds have now made a 2-0 start in league. Tameria Thompson led the Highlanders (2-3, 1-1) with 22 points.
SHADLE PARK (2-3, 1-1)
Makenzie Marie Fager 6 1-5 14, Julia Licea 0 0-0 0, Jaycie Plaster 1 0-1 2, Addison John 0 0-0 0, Molly Picard 0 0-0 0, Tameria Thompson 6 7-10 22, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 6 5-8 17, Brieanna Whitcomb 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 15-26 59.
PULLMAN (2-5, 2-0)
Meg Limburgh 1 0-0 2, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 2 0-0 4, Lacie Sines 0 2-2 2, Lillian Cobos 1 0-0 2, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 2 3-8 8, Serah Singh 10 0-0 23, Ryliann Bednar 7 8-11 22. Totals 23 13-21 63.
Shadle Park 10 13 18 18—59
Pullman 16 14 13 20—63
3-point goals — Fager, Thompson 2, Singh 3, Reyes.
Garfield-Palouse 35, Pomeroy 29
PALOUSE — Elena Flansburg led the way with 15 points as the host Vikings sunk the Pirates in Southeast 1B League play.
Garfield-Palouse (3-9, 2-2) came out hot with a 17-point first quarter and did not find the same momentum again, but was able to protect the lead in the face of a late rally from Pomeroy, which benefited from 12 points courtesy of Kendall Dixon.
POMEROY (4-4, 2-3)
Jillian Herres 4 2-6 11, Chase Caruso 0 1-2 1, Hannah Bagby 0 0-2 0, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 5, Hailee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 4 4-6 12, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-16 29.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-9, 2-2)
Elena Flansburg 6 0-1 15, Kennedy Cook 3 0-2 7, Zoe Laughary 0 0-2 0, Hailey Beckner 2 1-2 5, Kara Blomgren 0 1-3 1, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kyra Brantner 3 1-3 7. Totals 14 3-13 35.
Pomeroy 9 9 3 8—29
Garfield-Palouse 17 7 8 3—35
3-point goals— Herres, Bartles Flansburg 3, Cook.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Pomeroy.
Colfax 60, Davenport 45
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Brynn McGaughy poured in 22 points and Hailey Demler added another 17 for unbeaten Colfax in a 2B Bi-County League win against Davenport.
Harper Booth made nine rebounds to go with her two points in a game during which coach Jordan Reynolds said the Bulldogs (14-0, 9-0) crashed the boards especially hard and totaled 39 rebounds as a team. Emalie Jacoby scored 14 for Davenport (3-3, 3-2).
COLFAX (14-0, 9-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Makiah Zorb 2 0-0 5, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-0 3, Hailey Demler 7 2-4 17, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 8 5-6 22, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-10 60.
DAVENPORT (3-3, 3-2)
Samantha Stiles 0 0-0 0, Glenna Soliday 1 2-5 4, Kiersten Kemmerer 0 0-0 0, Jensyn Jacobsen 2 1-2 5, Addie Schneider 3 0-0 6, Emalie Jacoby 6 0-0 14, Clare Lathrop 3 4-5 10, Lena Waters 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 7-14 45.
Colfax 19 21 11 9—60
Davenport 11 7 8 19—45
3-point goals— Gibb, Zorb, Gilchrist, Demler, McGaughy, Jacoby 2.
JV — Colfax def. Davenport.
Colton 79, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 15
COLTON — Grace Kuhle had a mammoth offensive showing with 40 points for Colton in a Southeast 1B League rout of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Ella Nollmeyer chipped in another 13 points for the Wildcats (10-1, 4-0), while Kyndra Stout contributed 11.
“We did a real good job of running the floor and moving the ball tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (4-4, 1-4)
Catlina Torres 1 0-0 2, Dakota Fox 1 0-0 2, Olivia Danielson 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 1 0-1 2, Olivia Kjack 1 2-4 5, Kenzie Stanley 1 0-0 2, Sophia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Avery Fleming 1 0-0 2, Sarah Quigley 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-5 15.
COLTON (10-1, 4-0)
Grace Kuhle 15 2-4 40 Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0 Kyndra Stout 5 0-0 11 Ella Nollmeyer 6 0-0 13 Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 4 Clair Moehrle 3 0-2 6 Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 3-9 79.
SJEL 2 5 2 6—15
Colton 30 19 19 11—79
3-point goals — Kuhle 8, Stout, Nollmeyer.
Lakeland 42, Moscow 34
MOSCOW — The Bears held a slight edge through the opening half, but visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum turned the tide in the third quarter en route to dealing Moscow a defeat the Class 4A Inland Empire League clash.
Landree Simon of Lakeland (8-6, 1-1) led all scorers with 14 points, while Maya Anderson and Kennedy Thompson each reached double figures for Moscow (5-12, 0-1) with 11 points apiece.
LAKELAND (8-6, 1-1)
Landree Simon 4 6-9 14, Karstyn Kiefer 1 1-2 3, Ziya Munyer 1 0-0 2, Kyla Holte 1 1-2 3, Kenna Simon 2 2-4 6, Lila Kiefer 2 3-5 7, Payton Sterling 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 15-24 42.
MOSCOW (5-12, 0-1)
Punk Knott 1 1-2 3, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 4-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 4 0-1 11, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 3-5 9, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0, Li’i Leituala 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-12 37.
Lakeland 11 3 12 16—42
Moscow 12 4 4 14—34
3-point goals — Sterling, Thompson 3, Anderson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Six undefeated at Jaybird Memorial
NAMPA, Idaho — Potlatch’s Shelby Prather (120) and Hayley McNeal (145) are perfect after the first day of action at the sixth Jaybird Memorial tournament at Columbia High School.
Potlatch is sitting at 21st out of 52 teams with 18 points. Day 2 action begins at 8 a.m. Pacific.
Team scores — 1. Eagle 51; 2. Thunder Ridge 39; 3. Canyon Ridge 38; 34. Owyhee 37; 5. Columbia 35; 6. Filer 34; 7. Caldwell 33.5; 8. Rocky Mountain 33; 9. Boise 31.5; 10. Emmett 31; 11. Payette 27; 12. American Falls 24; 13. West Side 23; 14. Nyssa 21; T15. Fruitland 20; T15. Meridian 20; T15. Rigby 20; 18. Mountain Home 19.5; 19. Vale 19; 20. Borah 18.5; 21. Potlatch 18; 22. Jerome 17; T23. Grace 16; T23. La Grande 16; T23. Marsh Valley 16; T23. New Plymouth 16; T27. Bonneville 14; T27. Four Rivers 14; T27. Grangeville 14; T27. Lewiston 14; T27. Middleton 14; T32. Capital 12; T32. Union 12; 34. Nampa 11; 35. Ontario 10.5; 36. Centennial 10; T37. Elko 9; T37. Kuna 9; T39. Century 9; T39. Gooding 9; T41. Mountain View 7; T41. Vallivue 7; T43. Garden Valley 6; T43. Homedale 6; T43. Ridgevue 6; T43. Tri-Valley 6; T43. Twin Falls 6; 48. Weiser 5; 49. Adrian 4; T50. Buhl 0; T50. Glenns Ferry 0; T50. Hillcrest 0.
Potlatch results
100 — Marlo Kampster 1-1.
107 — Lillian Lawrence 0-1.
120 — Shelby Prather 2-0; Ariana Johnston 0-2.
145 — Hayley McNeal 1-0.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
WSU wins three events at road meet
TUCSON, Ariz. — Freshman Emily Lundgren registered two victories for Washington State as the Cougars earned three victories at a tri-meet with Northern Arizona and host Arizona at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center.
Lundgren touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.05) as well as the 200 breast (2:16.35). Freshman Dori Hathazi also was victorious in the 200 butterfly (2:02.28).