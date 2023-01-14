PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown hit four 3s and finished with 25 points and the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball victory against the Shadle Park Highlanders of Spokane on Friday.

Brown was 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and hit all five of his free throw attempts for Pullman (11-0, 2-0).

Champ Powaukee scored 16 points and Dane Sykes added 10.

