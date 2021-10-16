GENESEE — In the Whitepine League Division I, Prairie is the older brother of the family. The Pirates beat up on their little brothers again and again.
In the case of their game Friday, there was an intermediary — a running clock. Prairie still defeated Genesee 84-50 to clinch the league championship.
The Pirates scored on their first two possessions courtesy of rushing touchdowns by Brody Hasselstrom and TJ Hibbard.
“First quarter, we played absolutely great,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “It went exactly how we thought it was going to go. They couldn’t stop our offense.”
The Pirates (7-0, 6-0) finished with more than 300 yards on the ground. The younger Hasselstrom took more of the gritty runs whereas Hibbard was more explosive.
“Our offense is really keyed in and knows what their assignments are,” Hibbard said. “Our offensive line also did a phenomenal job. We can’t do what we do without their help.”
After those two early scores, the Prairie defense found the end zone on a pick-6 from Lane Schumacher.
“They were beating us with Hail Mary-type passes, but when we needed to make a play where it counted, we did,” Ryan Hasselstrom said.
The run defense for Prairie was dialed in during the first half. The Pirates held Genesee’s lead running back Jack Johnson to six carries for 0 yards. But in the second half, he ripped off some big-gainers to pad his stat line.
“The defense was a mixed bag tonight,” Hasselstrom said. “We started off really well defensively, but we allowed some big plays that kind of let them back in the game. There’s too many points on the board to really say that it was a good outing for us.”
Hasselstrom did give his rush defense props overall for the first-half performance.
“Overall, I thought we played really well in the first half,” he said. “(Johnson) managed to break off some runs in the second half on some inside zone runs, but he’s a good player. He’ll do that to you from time to time.”
Johnson also returned a kickoff 81 yards for a first-half score, and the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) then forced a turnover.
“That shows the kind of grit that this team has,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “You saw it in the second half — we kept battling. We were down 40 when the running clock started, and we just kept battling and kept trying to have success.”
Genesee quarterback Angus Jordan had been battling injury problems since a Sept. 17 game against Clearwater Valley, according to Podrabsky. Midway through the second quarter, Cy Wareham took over as quarterback and threw three touchdown passes.
“Last week, he was able to do what we asked him to do but tonight, he was having trouble escaping the pocket,” Podrabsky said of Jordan. “Cy was the better option. He was able to help the run game and obviously he can pass the ball as well.”
Prairie 38 16 16 14—84
Genesee 6 14 8 22—50
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 8 run (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — TJ Hibbard (Colton McElroy pass from Lane Schumacher)
Prairie — Schumacher interception return, length NA (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 40 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 18 run (Hibbard pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Jack Johnson 81 kickoff return (pass failed)
Prairie — Schumacher 21 run (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Johnson 35 pass from Cy Wareham (Johnson pass from Jordan)
Prairie — Hibbard 20 run (McElroy pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Johnson 22 pass from Wareham (Johnson pass from Jordan)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 3 run (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Johnson 55 run (C. Wareham run)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 23 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher run)
Genesee — Wareham 2 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hibbard 53 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 26 run (run failed)
Genesee — Johnson 45 run (Johnson run)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 25 pass from Wareham (T. Wareham run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prairie: Hibbard 11-213, Hasselstrom 17-155, Ross 2-43, Schumacher 3-33, Eli Hinds 1-5, Trenton Lorentz 2-(-2). Genesee: Johnson 12-95, C. Wareham 9-41, Nolan Bartosz 1-4, Kole Riebold 3-(-3).
PASSING — Prairie: Schumacher 8-11-133-1, McElroy 0-1-0-0. Genesee: Jordan 9-19-189-2, C. Wareham 4-9-84-1.
RECEIVING — Prairie: Ross 5-88, Hasselstrom 1-23, McElroy 2-22. Genesee: T. Wareha 4-152, Dalton McCann 3-36, C. Wareham 2-17, Bartosz 2-13.
Kendrick 70, Deary 0
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp accounted for five touchdowns and Kendrick erupted 56 first-half points to beat Deary 70-0 on Friday night and clinch the Whitepine League Division II football title.
The Tigers (6-1, 3-0) will take a No. 1 seed into the state quarterfinals in early November. They’ll probably face Horseshoe Bend.
Koepp passed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Wyatt Fitzmorris made two receptions for 95 yards and was one of two Tigers to score on interception returns. The other was Hunter Taylor.
Sawyer Hewett rushed for 67 yards for Kendrick.
Tigers coach Zane Hobart especially liked his defense, which held Deary to 22 yards, including 3 on the ground. Maison Anderson led the way at linebacker.
Deary 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick 22 34 8 6—70
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 59 pass from Ty Koepp) (run failed)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 33 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Koepp 28 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Koepp 8 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Taylor 34 interception return (run failed)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 19 run (S. Hewett run)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 18 pass from Koepp (Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 56 interception return (pass failed)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 34 run (Maison Anderson run)
Kendrick — Triston Jones 1 run (run failed)
Colfax 30, Chewelah 27
COLFAX — On homecoming night, Colfax intercepted four Clayton Jenneret passes in a Northeast 2B League win against Chewelah.
Turnovers played a key role for both sides as while Colfax created four turnovers and the Bulldog offense turned the ball over three times. It would have been four times but Mason Gilchrist picked up a Colfax fumble on a kick return and returned it 73 yards to give the Bulldogs a 22-19 lead late in the second quarter.
Gilchrist followed that with a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Last year we had (Chewelah) on the ropes and we let them off the hook,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Tonight we made sure we didn’t let them off the ropes.”
Colfax (4-3, 3-3) was outgained by Chewelah 352-248..
Chewelah 13 6 0 8 — 27
Colfax 14 8 0 8 — 30
Chewelah — Bode Katzer 65 run (Jenneret kick)
Colfax — JD Peterson 36 pass from Damian Demler (Trentin Ensley run)
Colfax — Demler 26 run (run failed)
Chewelah — Kruz Katzer 5 run (kick blocked)
Chewelah — Ben Thorason 4 run (run failed)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 73 kick return (Ensley run)
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 run (Ensley run)
Chewelah — Eli Larson 18 pass from Clayton Jenneret (Jenneret run)
Potlatch 44, Kamiah 22
KAMIAH — Tyson Tucker and Tyler Howard combined for 239 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead Potlatch to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Kamiah.
Tucker had 16 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns, while Howard had 19 for 138 yards and the game’s last two touchdowns.
“Having two kids go over 100 yards is a pretty good night, and it’s a nice job by the offensive line,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said.
Wyatt Johnson tallied the other scoring play for Potlatch (5-2, 4-2) with a 76-yard kickoff return. Kendrick Wheeler ran for one and threw for another of Kamiah’s three touchdowns.
Potlatch 14 8 8 14—44
Kamiah 8 8 6 0— 0
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 1 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 5 run (Kendrick Wheeler run)
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 76 kickoff return (Avery Palmer run)
Kamiah — Wheeler 16 run (Kolby Hix pass from Wheeler)
Potlatch — Tucker 10 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 20 run (Johnson pass from Tucker)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 63 pass from Wheeler (run failed)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 1 run (Howard run)
Potlatch — Howard run (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley 48, Troy 14
TROY — Dylan Pickering had 153 rushing yards with three touchdowns while tallying two sacks, five tackles and a fumble recovery to help Clearwater Valley of Kooskia earn a Whitepine League Division I victory against Troy.
Bass Meyers made three scoring plays for the Rams (2-5, 2-4), catching two touchdown passes from Anthony Fabbi and running for a score from 17 yards
Anthony Carter had seven rushes for 98 yards and one touchdown, while Laton Schlieper made eight tackles and two sacks.
“I want to give a shout-out to my offensive line,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “They executed very well — opened up the holes for us.”
A complete box score was not available.
Clearwater Valley 14 12 14 8—48
Troy 6 0 0 8—14