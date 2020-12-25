Pirates led the way in a stacked Whitepine

Behind a pair of stars on offense and defense, and thanks to the contributions of many, the Prairie football team made a deep run in the Class 1A Division I state playoffs.
Despite the fact they fell just short of another state championship, the Pirates still have plenty of reasons to look back on this season as a successful one. And to count their many blessings on this Christmas morning.
Prairie had a total of seven players make the first team when the Whitepine League recently released its Division I honors.
In years past, the Lewiston Tribune has gathered all members of the top team for a photo shoot. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league and the newspaper decided to forgo that option this year for safety purposes.
Kamiah had three representatives make the first team, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia put two on the top team and Genesee had one selection.
The Pirates finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll, and came just 1 yard away from advancing to their third state final in the past four seasons in compiling a 7-1 record. That lone loss came Nov. 13 in a 42-40 heartbreaker against Oakley in a state semfinal.
But that certainly didn’t dampen the accomplishments of what Prairie achieved this year. Doing it without star running back Cole Martin, who tore an ACL in the first game of the season, the Pirates showed they have talent up and down the roster, finishing 5-0 in the league.
Dean Johnson, a senior offensive lineman who also played nose guard on defense, was a first-team selection on both sides of the ball and earned the league’s player of the year honor.
Johnson, a 6-foot-0, 235-pound beast, dominated the line offensively and defensively. Coach Ryan Hasselstrom said the Pirates ran behind him most of the season and teams had no alternative but to try to double- or even triple-team him.
“Quickness, power, balance and drive — the best words I can use to describe Dean,” Hasselstrom said of Johnson, who despite dislocating his ankle early in the game against the Hornets still won the Idaho Statesman’s 1A-DI player of the year this past weekend. “He could not be blocked by one person all season, which forced offenses to double team or risk getting beat. Dean has proven that offensive linemen and defensive linemen can be the best players in the state.”
Joining Johnson on the first team is quarterback Cole Schlader. Schlader, a 5-11, 150-pound senior, was a steady hand throughout the season. He finished the year 44-of-78 passing for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Schlader also ran 46 times for another 443 yards and an additional 11 scores. And those stats are misleading considering he was taken out of games when the Pirates were up by several scores.
Helping Schlader out in the backfield was junior Brody Hasselstrom, who took over for the injured Martin and earned a first-team nod along with offensive player of the year honors.
Brody Hasselstrom, a 5-9, 180-pounder, ran the ball 99 times for 1,147 yards (11.6 yards per carry) with 24 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 365 yards (28.1 yards per catch) and four scores. Brody Hasselstrom showed a workhorse-type mentality against Oakley when he had 199 yards rushing on 24 attempts with two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 86 yards.
“Honestly, I think he proved to be one of the best offensive players in the state,” Ryan Hasselstrom said.
Senior Dalton Ross proved to be a solid two-way player for Prairie, and he earned a first-team nod as a receiver and a defensive back.
Senior defensive end John Gehring also was a first-team selection. The 6-2, 180-pounder had 18 tackles, including 3½ for loss, with two sacks — this despite missing final half of the season after a knee injury.
Junior linebacker Tayden Hibbard grabbed a first-team spot at his position. The 5-9, 170-pounder finished with eye-popping stats despite limited time because of lopsided margins of victory. He finished with 25 tackles, six for loss, with three sacks, adding seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
The Pirates’ final first-team selection was sophomore center Shane Hanson. The 6-3, 210-pounder anchored Prairie’s line all season.
The Kubs, who tied for second in the league at 4-2 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament before losing to Raft River on Nov. 7 to finish 7-3 overall, were led by defensive player of the year and first-team end Bodie Norman. Norman, a 6-4, 200-pounder, also was a first-team pick at offensive guard.
“He made a living in other teams’ backfield, (and is) very explosive and quick,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Was very good at (the) point of attack, probably even better chasing plays down from behind. (Norman has a) great motor, never took a play off.”
Kolby Hix also earned a first-team selection on both sides of the ball, on offense as a tight end and as a defensive tackle.
Landon Keen was a first-team pick at the linebacker position. Kludt said he was the unquestioned leader of the team.
Clearwater Valley (Kooskia) finished tied with Kamiah for second at 4-2 and gave Grace a game before falling 59-42 in the first round of the playoffs to complete a 5-4 season.
Dylan Pickering was the heart and soul for Clearwater Valley. The 6-0, 190-pound running back and linebacker earned first-team honors on both sides of the ball for first-year coach Allen Hutchens, who also was named the league’s mentor of the year.
“Dylan was our quiet leader on and off the field,” said Hutchens of Pickering, who finished with 1,182 yards rushing and accounted for 14 total touchdowns. “The younger kids looked up to him and he always elevated the play of his teammates. He was a hard, tough-nosed runner that wore defenses down come the fourth quarter.”
Junior Ridge Shown was a first-team selection for his work in the defensive backfield. The 5-9, 150-pounder took a year off from football, yet ended up with six interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns.
Genesee was heading toward being a Cinderella story until a second round of positive COVID-19 cases shut the program down Oct. 18. The Bulldogs, who played with athletes from Colton High School in a co-op, finished fifth in the league with a 1-2 mark and were 4-2 overall, and looking good for a postseason berth until the coronavirus issues resurfaced.
Senior receiver Dawson Durham was leading the turnaround for the Bulldogs. He finished the year with 34 catches for 464 yards and eight touchdowns.
“This athlete has the explosiveness to be a deep threat down the field as well as the route-running ability to keep all corners on their toes,” first-year coach Alex Schnebly said of Durham. “His attitude keeps the play alive by adjusting his routes when the quarterback is on the run as well as make key blocks for our runners. An outstanding athlete and young man.”
