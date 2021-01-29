KENDRICK — Thursday’s game had no bearing on league standings for Kendrick or Prairie, but its importance wasn’t lost on either coach as they prepare their teams for postseason tournaments.
Prairie, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 1A Division I state media poll, and Kendrick, ranked second in Class 1A Division II, clashed for a marquee late-season tune-up that could help both teams achieve success next month at State. The Pirates (16-2), of Cottonwood, pulled away in the second half for a 54-34 win, but were challenged early by the host Tigers and got to see their adjustments in action.
And Kendrick (13-4) faced perhaps its best competition so far this season in Prairie, which has played in five of the last six state title games.
“Both of us need to be pushed to our max,” Pirates coach Lori Mader said. “For both of our agendas, you can only want to play tougher games, so wins and losses don’t matter if you’re not pushing your schedule.”
Prairie mixed up its defensive sets early, bombarding Kendrick with full-court presses and halfcourt traps and making it difficult for the Tigers to get into a rhythm. Forward Erin Morgan kept Kendrick afloat, scoring 10 of her team-high 17 points before halftime.
The Tigers were within 19-14 before Prairie ended the first half with back-to-back baskets. Madison Shears scored the first five points of the third quarter to extend it to a 9-0 run and a 28-14 Pirates cushion.
Shears buried two 3-pointers and tallied 10 points in the quarter. Tara Schlader and Laney Forsmann also each hit from outside to help Prairie increase its lead to 44-29 heading into the fourth.
Morgan didn’t score in the final period as Kendrick tried to mount a late rally. Prairie turned its focus to man-to-man defense and honed in on the 5-foot-10 junior after her big opening half.
“The Morgan girl just ate us up inside in the first half,” Mader said. “I think once we got her slowed down, it kind of took the wheels out of their offense a little bit.”
Morgan is one of four upperclassmen on Kendrick’s young roster that doesn’t feature a senior. The Tigers’ youth hasn’t stopped them from coasting through Whitepine League Division II play, but Prairie’s stout defense and stamina put a cap on their offense, which entered the game averaging 49.5 points.
“It’s really hard to play them because they trap a lot so they’re really not in a specific defense,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “They’re just a good program. ... If we happen to make it to State, that helps us prepare.”
Shears led Prairie with 18 points. Schlader added nine points and drew praise from Mader for her work guarding Morgan. Mader also complimented the contributions of Forsmann, who was 2-for-2 from the floor for five points. Hannah Tweit added eight points for the Tigers.
Both teams take the court again today. Prairie hosts Potlatch and Kendrick is at Orofino.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-2)
Delanie Lockett 2 1-2 6, Kristin Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Madison Shears 7 1-4 18, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 1-3 7, Ali Rehder 0 1-2 1, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 4 0-0 9, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 2 0-0 5, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-11 54.
KENDRICK (13-4)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 8, Morgan Silflow 0 1-2 1, Erin Morgan 6 5-9 17, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-11 34.
Prairie 15 8 20 11—54
Kendrick 9 5 15 5—34
3-point goals — Shears 3, Tweit 2, Lockett, Schlader, Forsmann.
Madison Guernsey may be reached at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.