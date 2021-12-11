PALOUSE — In a battle between seafaring mascots, the Pomeroy Pirates and Garfield-Palouse Vikings each left snowy Palouse with one of their basketball teams coming out victorious Friday in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division doubleheader.
Defense ruled the day in each game, with the Pomeroy boys holding on 47-40 and the Gar-Pal girls rolling 40-26.
The two games mirrored each other in the first quarter, with the eventual winning team going on a big run that proved to be a difference.
On a run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, the Pomeroy boys scored 12 consecutive points for an 18-5 advantage that was capped with a pair of fast-break layups Jett Slusser and Brady Bott.
The Pirates’ transition game was one of his team’s biggest keys, Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. Whether it was laser, cross-court passes from Trevin Kimble or a series of quick passes by a host of Pirates, the speed game was clicking for Pomeroy, which led 22-12 at halftime.
“I think the key to our transition game was Trevin Kimble was really good at getting the ball ahead to the guys that were open,” Wolf said. “I thought he did a really good job of that.”
One of the beneficiaries of Kimble’s passing was Trent Gwinn. The explosive senior forward found a variety of ways to get to the glass for a game-high 25 points for Pomeroy (1-1, 1-0).
But his biggest shot of the night was his lone make from 3-point range.
The pesky Vikings (0-2, 0-1) had chipped away at Pomeroy’s lead in the second half and trailed by just five points at 41-36 with less than three minutes to go.
That’s when Gwinn hit a corner 3 that extended the lead back to eight. He followed with a driving layup that put the lead back at double digits and all but gashed the hopes of a Gar-Pal comeback in the closing minutes.
“Huge momentum shifter,” Wolf said of the 3. “I think at that moment the lead was down to five and that put it back to eight, so that was probably one of the key moments in the game there.”
For the Vikings, lengthy senior Cameron Merrill racked up 21 points and junior Caleb Zehm added 12.
The veteran duo was called upon early and often by a Gar-Pal team that starts three freshmen.
The Vikings also took a hit when senior Myles Bowechop left the game with a medical issue after one of his teeth punctured his lip, according to the Gar-Pal scorekeeper.
“We lost Myles Bowechop, one of our wings early on, which kind of hurt our rotation a bit and threw us out of whack early on,” Gar-Pal coach Mike Jones said. “At the same time, we got some good looks that didn’t fall. … In the second half, we played them tough and battled all the way through.”
POMEROY (1-1, 1-0)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-3 2, Trent Gwinn 9 4-8 25, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 2 0-0 4, Trevin Kimble 2 0-1 4, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Ollie Severs 1 0-0 2, Trace Roberts 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 4-12 47.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-2, 0-1)
Cameron Merril 7 5-6 21, Caleb Zehm 5 2-2 12, Myles Bowechop 0 2-2 2, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-3 2, Kieron Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 0-2 0, Bryce Pfaff 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 12-18 40.
Pomeroy 12 10 12 13—47
Garfield-Palouse 5 7 14 14—40
3-point goals — Gwinn 3, Merril 2.
GIRLS
Gar-Pal 40, Pomeroy 26
PALOUSE — The Gar-Pal girls used a 11-0 run in the first quarter and a healthy dose of tough defense to dispatch Pomeroy.
After trailing 5-4 early, the Vikings sprinted to a 15-5 lead on a run capped by a spinning layup and a putback by Kenzi Pedersen.
The Vikings (2-1, 1-0) mixed it up by scoring with Pedersen in the paint (13 points) and Madi Clonginger from outside (11, three 3s) to keep the Pirates guessing.
“The first league game is always intense,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “We knew it would be a battle.”
Pedersen led both teams in points despite getting in foul trouble early and sitting most of the second quarter.
The Vikings’ defense held strong without her and they led 28-16 at the break.
Gar-Pal clamped down more in the second half, allowing just 10 points the rest of the way.
Maci Brantner’s 15 rebounds helped the Vikings limit Pomeroy’s second-chance points.
“Maci Brantner, she scored four points which I think are her first points on the year, but on defense she’s just phenomenal,” Parrish said. “She’s all over the court. She’s kind of the one that makes our defense what it is.”
The Pirates (1-1, 0-1) were paced by Jillian Herres (11 points) and Chase Caruso (6).
“Foul trouble and cold shooting got us in trouble early on and we couldn’t fight our way out of it,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We have a lot of room to improve this early in the season.”
POMEROY (1-1, 0-1)
Jillian Herres 3 5-7 11, Keely Maves 3 0-0 7, Chase Caruso 1 4-4 6, Jadence Gingerich 0 2-2 2, Hailee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartels 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-13 26.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 1-0)
Kenzi Pedersen 5 3-7 13, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 11, MaKenzie Collier 4 0-2 9, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Kara Blomgren 0 0-2 0, Zoe Laughery 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-11 40.
Pomeroy 7 9 5 5—26
Garfield-Palouse 15 13 4 8—40
3-point goals — Maves, Cloninger 3, Collier, Cook.
