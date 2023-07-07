MILWAUKEE — The pitch clock may be bothering players as they step to the plate, but they like it a whole lot better once they put on their gloves and take the field.

While the rule changes put in place this year to speed up the pace of play have garnered plenty of attention for how they’ve affected hitters and pitchers, some players and managers say the new guidelines also are positively impacting defense.

The pitch clock in particular — an idea meant to make it easier for fans to stay focused on the field — may be keeping fielders locked in, too.

