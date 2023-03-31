Seattle Mariners' Ty France watches his double to center field against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning during an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez gestures after hitting a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo reacts after the top of the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning during an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez makes the throw to first base for a double play after putting out Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh on a ball hit by Eugenio Suarez during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France watches his double to center field against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning during an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez gestures after hitting a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo reacts after the top of the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning during an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez makes the throw to first base for a double play after putting out Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh on a ball hit by Eugenio Suarez during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford was the beneficiary of a pitch-clock violation. One big swing from Ty France made certain it became noteworthy on opening day.
Crawford’s walk helped by a timer infraction called on James Karinchak sparked an eighth-inning rally that was capped by France’s three-run homer, and the Mariners beat the Guardians 3-0 on Thursday.
Opening day was a dramatic pitchers’ duel between Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and Seattle’s Luis Castillo that lacked any offense until the wild eighth inning.
Crawford walked on a 3-2 pitch but only after being gifted a ball when Karinchak (0-1) committed the lone pitch-clock violation of the game with the count 0-2. The reliever was clearly rattled, firing the pitch after the violation to the backstop. Crawford fouled off a couple of pitches and eventually walked on a check-swing that Cleveland argued should have been a foul ball.
Guardians manager Terry Francona believed the ball had been foul tipped.
Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch with one out and France went opposite field with a pitch out of the strike zone and cleared the wall down the right-field line.
France doubled off the wall in right-center earlier in the game and finished a triple short of the cycle. His homer ended any flashbacks the Mariners were experiencing from the last time they were in T-Mobile Park last October and lost 1-0 to Houston in 18 innings in the ALDS.
Andrés Muñoz ran into trouble in the ninth, giving up a single to Amed Rosario and a double to José Ramírez with two outs. But the Seattle reliever got Guardians newcomer Josh Bell to ground out for the save, finishing a game that wrapped up in a brisk 2 hours, 14 minutes.
Until the eighth, pitching was the story for both teams looking to replicate their playoff runs from last season.
Castillo needed just 74 pitches to get through six innings and that ended up being his limit. He struck out six and the only runner he allowed came on an infield single.
It was a scary moment at first as Will Brennan’s line drive struck the back of Castillo’s head, with most of the impact appearing to be absorbed by the pitcher’s dreadlocks.
Three relievers finished the four-hitter. Paul Sewald (1-0) worked a hitless eighth.
Bieber kept Seattle off the scoreboard and matched Castillo with six shutout innings. Bieber scattered six hits and struck out three.
Seattle threatened in the third, fifth and sixth against Bieber but was unable to get a two-out hit with a runner at third. France grounded out in the third and Julio Rodríguez hit a line drive that was run down by Brennan in right-center to end the fifth.