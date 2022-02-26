PEORIA, Ariz. — For the second time in as many days, the Washington State pitching staff tossed a shutout.
Junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell allowed just two hits as the Cougars managed the win the second game of a nonconference doubleheader 8-0 on Friday against Long Island University at the Peoria Sports Complex.
“For McKabe to come back and do that, it was a big, big punchback for us to settle things,” WSU coach Brian Green said.
In the opener, the Sharks (3-4) tallied eight unanswered runs in the middle innings to win the opening game 8-3.
With the split, Washington State now is 4-3 on the season.
Senior infielder Jack Smith went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in the victory for the Cougars. Freshman catcher Will Cresswell was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Hylan Hall went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
“(Jack) had a great game,” Green said. “I just think it’s one of those statements as an older guy and an experienced guy that you might have a bad game or two and you may not feel it at the plate but you got to keep grinding.”
Cottrell (1-1) allowed a walk in seven innings, striking out eight. Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins struck out four in the final two innings.
“It seemed like everything was clicking for me,” said Cottrell, who allowed seven hits and four earned runs in a 6-3 loss Sunday at Hawaii. “I was able to throw any pitch whatever the count. I stuck to the routine, couple of days short on rest and didn’t get to throw a bullpen this week. Just wanted to attack the zone.”
Jarod Wade (0-2) took the loss, allowing six hits, seven walks and seven runs, all earned in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four.
Freshman shortstop Elijah Hainline gave Washington State the early lead with a one-out single in the second, then Hall followed with a run-scoring single.
The Cougars made it 4-0 in the third as sophomore outfielder Keith Jones II’s bases-loaded ground out plated a run. Cresswell followed with a sacrifice fly to right.
Washington State put it out of reach in the fourth. Smith’s two-out double scored two runs. Two batters later, Cresswell singled home a run to make it 7-0. Hall then capped it in the seventh with a one-out RBI double.
In the opener, Smith went 2-for-3 and junior first baseman Jacob McKeon was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Sophomore Bryce Matthews also homered in a three-run first inning for the Cougars.
But Long Island countered with two runs in the third and one in the fifth to tie it. RJ Latkowski’s double in the sixth put the Sharks in front for good, and Long Island went on to score three more times in the inning.
Jack Power was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Long Island. Latkowski was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Michael Edelman went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI. Giovanni Cicaccio was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Joshua Loeschorn (2-0) picked up the win. He allowed five hits and three runs, all earned in five innings, striking out six. Josh Gainer allowed two hits and two walks with a strikeout in the final three innings to earn the save.
Sophomore right-hander Elias Farland (0-1) took the loss in relief. He allowed three hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in 1 2/3 innings. Farland struck out two.
The teams conclude the four-game series at noon today.
GAME 1
Long Island 002 015 000—8 13 0
Washington St. 300 000 000—3 8 1
Loeschorn, Lange (6), Gainer (7) and Adams; Liss, Farland (4), Grillo (6), Sierra (6), Barnum (8) and Meyer. W—Loeschorn. L—Farland.
GAME 2
Long Island 000 000 000—0 2 3
Washington St. 022 300 10x—8 10 0
Wade, Panjwani (4) and Price; Cottrell, Hawkins (8) and Cresswell. W—Cottrell. L—Wade.