VANCOUVER, B.C.— The Canadian national soccer team returned from its protest over stalled labor negotiations to beat Curacao 4-0 on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Alphonso Davies converted a penalty kick in the 27th minute and added a goal in the 71st. Steven Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini also scored.

The match marked Davies’ return to the national team after he was diagnosed with heart inflammation following COVID-19. Davies, who plays for Bayern Munich, did not play in Canada’s final two World Cup qualifying windows.

Canada’s players refused to play an exhibition against Panama on Sunday, issuing a public letter decrying the contract talks with Canada Soccer and listing a number of demands.

But both sides met Sunday night, and the players agreed to return as the team prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

