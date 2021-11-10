Playing with malicious ‘intent’ on D

COUGAR NOTES
As every football lover knows, an element of happenstance is built into the game simply through of the shape of the ball.
But happenstance played a relatively small role in the Washington State defense’s extraordinary start against Arizona State, which lost two fumbles on its first four offensive plays and finished with five turnovers in the Cougars’ 34-21 win two weeks ago in Tempe, Ariz.
“We just bring intent to what we do,” WSU edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. said.
Now coming off a bye, the Cougars (5-4, 4-2) try to take command of the Pac-12 North race when they play No. 5 Oregon (8-1, 5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
The Cougars have forced 20 turnovers this year, tied for fifth-highest in the country, and their most recent game illustrated the intentionality that Stone sees behind that statistic, emphatically expressed in the early going by senior linebacker Justus Rogers.
On the game’s second play from scrimmage, Rogers charged toward ASU running back DeaMonte Trayanum after a reception and immediately laid a hand on the ball, then stripped it loose as he spun him to the ground. WSU’s Amir Mujahid recovered.
The Cougs’ second takeaway — on another post-reception fumble — came on the Sun Devils’ next offensive play, and it left nothing to chance. In other words, Wazzu didn’t allow the unpredictable football to hit the turf. Senior safety Daniel Isom jarred it loose as he sped past receiver Bryan Thompson, and Rogers caught it on the fly. His 23-yard runback set up the Cougs’ first touchdown.
“The things we work on in practice — we’re working on tips, we’re working all those different things,” Stone said. “To see it happen in a game is really encouraging.
“When we do it,” he said of practice, “we’re trying to do it with intent, and try to make sure it’s game ready.”
The Cougs’ other takeaways in that game involved an interception by Chau Smith-Wade, aided by pressure from Jahad Woods; another post-catch fumble, caused by Derrick Langford Jr. and recovered by Stone; and an interception by Jaylen Watson caused partly by pressure from Travion Brown.
A five-takeaway performance was an appropriate way to package the first head-coaching win for Jake Dickert, the young defensive coordinator who took the interim reins of the program when Nick Rolovich was fired Oct. 18.
“It’s fun to see those guys create momentum and make those plays,” Dickert said, “but it comes from playing hard and caring about each other. When the ball is on the ground, we’re there because we’re running to the ball, because we care more. It’s just a mindset these guys have taken the whole season.”
Secondary strides
Dickert was asked Monday to name the position group that’s made the most strides this season, and his answer came quickly.
“I would says the defensive backs,” he said. “We had a lot of busts and miscommunications in some things early, and I think those guys have shored up a lot of those types of issues, and really understand what we’re asking them to do.”
The Coug secondary has remained mostly healthy this season, with Watson, Langford and Smith-Wade getting most of the cornerback reps and Isom showing an increasing rapport with fellow safety George Hicks III, who was converted from corner in preseason camp. Armani Marsh has been a rock at nickelback.
