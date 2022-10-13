Playoff berths coming down to wire

Postseason play for area football teams is rapidly approaching.
With that being said, the playoff picture still is pretty murky. A lot is left to be determined with a handful of games remaining.
Clarkston will take a short bus ride to Ray Hobbs Field for the first time since 2018 to face Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman at 7 p.m Friday.
Finally, Lapwai travels to Potlatch at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that’ll keep the winner’s postseason hopes alive.
The Bantams (4-2, 2-1) and Greyhounds (3-2, 2-1) are in a three-way tie for second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League with West Valley with just one league loss.
Clarkston routed Pullman 41-20 last fall, but just months earlier thanks to the season being moved because of the pandemic, the Greyhounds slipped past the Bantams in a 37-34 bloodbath in the spring season.
“That was one of the best high school games that I’ve ever been a part of,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We were down 20-7 at one point and we just kept chipping and chipping away before we ended up getting the win.”
Both teams have young, talented game managers at quarterback who have dynamic pass catchers all around the field.
“(Carter) Steinwand will probably be the best quarterback we face all year,” Cofer said. “We’ve faced him ever since he was a freshman, and he just makes really good decisions with the football.”
The game could be decided by which defense causes more turnovers. In Pullman’s 30-24 overtime loss Oct. 6 to Shadle Park, it forced three turnovers.
“Turnover margin is one of the biggest statistics in all of football,” Cofer said. “But it’s more about what we do after forcing the turnover. Last week, we forced three turnovers but didn’t cash in on any of them. We have to fix that this week.”
The most interesting high school football league in Idaho just might be the Whitepine League Division I.
And how the tables have turned in favor of the Wildcats (3-3, 2-3). After their 34-28 loss to Kamiah on Aug. 26, they lost standouts Ahlius Yearout and Herschel Williamson.
Lapwai players were dropping like flies. Now, the Wildcats are as healthy as they’ve been all season.
The same cannot be said about Potlatch (4-2, 3-2), which lost star players Wyatt Johnson and Waylan Marshall to season-ending injuries in its 46-38 win Sept. 30 against Logos of Moscow.
Being healthy at the right time might be all Lapwai needs in its drive to make the postseason.