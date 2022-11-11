Playoff bottom line: Win and Vandals are in

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Idaho football team’s 48-16 win Saturday against Big Sky opponent Eastern Washington at the Kibbie Dome continued its perfect home run this season.

In one day, the Vandals (6-3, 5-1) will play Big Sky opponent UC Davis (5-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. in their final home game of the year (SWX). A win will complete a perfect season in friendly confines for the first time since 1996. It’ll also lock up a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs (formerly Division I-AA) for the first time since 1995.

There have been several superlatives used to describe the Vandals’ 2022 campaign and rightfully so.

