Playoff bottom line: Win and Vandals are in

The Idaho football team’s 48-16 win Saturday against Big Sky opponent Eastern Washington at the Kibbie Dome continued its perfect home run this season.
In one day, the Vandals (6-3, 5-1) will play Big Sky opponent UC Davis (5-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. in their final home game of the year (SWX). A win will complete a perfect season in friendly confines for the first time since 1996. It’ll also lock up a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs (formerly Division I-AA) for the first time since 1995.
There have been several superlatives used to describe the Vandals’ 2022 campaign and rightfully so.
They’ve participated in several games that were at one point considered the “biggest game of the year” including Sacramento State, Montana, and to a point, Eastern Washington.
But with practically everything on the line against the Aggies (4-2, 5-4), this game is for all the marbles.
Here are a couple of keys to victory:
The moment can’t be too big
The most impressive quality this year has been the Vandals’ poise.
Look no further than redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy as an example. He’s fourth in the Big Sky in passing yards (2,032) and first with 23 touchdown passes.
McCoy’s not the only freshman who has made an impact. Running backs Eli Cummings and Anthony Woods have combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards, and offensive lineman Ayden Knapik has helped make it happen.
None of the youngsters have flinched in the face of adversity this year. But with so much on the line, they have to maintain that poise and not wilt.
The other factor will be the fans in the stands.
There were almost 12,000 fans in the stands for last week’s game against the Eagles. With all the variables involved, more patrons showing up almost is a certainty.
Playing in front of what should be the biggest crowd in more than a decade could present a challenge for an Idaho team which isn’t used to playing in front of that many people.
The Vandals’ run defense has been inconsistent to say the least, but they are allowing 120 yards an outing, good enough for third-best in the conference.
But there is a clear pattern when it comes to Idaho’s run defense.
At home, the Vandals allow just 80.8 yards per outing. On the road, they give up 152 yards per game.
Portland State was the only team to run for more than 100 yards against Idaho at the Kibbie Dome. The Vandals have allowed 100 or more yards once and more than 200 yards twice away from home.
The Vandals haven’t had to play a “next level” rusher at home except for Northern Colorado back Elijah Dotson, who was held to under 75 yards rushing.
This week, one of the country’s most dangerous runners invades in Aggies senior Ulonzo Gilliam.
His 968 rushing yards rank second in conference, between Sacramento State’s running back Cameron Skattebo and quarterback Asher O’Hara. Those two ate the Vandals’ defense up for almost 300 yards.
Gilliam, a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big Sky pick, is only 155 yards away from the UC Davis career rushing mark.
As much as they want it, so do the Aggies
The game is just as big for the Aggies.
It’s much simpler if Idaho wins. If it does, it’s in the postseason. But if UC Davis wins, it muddies the water.
The Aggies and the Vandals then will have identical conference records, but based on the head-to-head tiebreaker, UC Davis will move into third place in the conference.
With Sacramento State (6-0) and Montana State (6-0) all but locked in for the postseason, that leaves two more possible at-large bids from the Big Sky.
Weber State is one of those teams and it plays Idaho State and Northern Arizona to close out the season.
With a loss to the Aggies, the Vandals will have to win their regular-season finale against Idaho State on Nov. 19.
There is a bit of wiggle room, as UC Davis has to face the second-ranked Hornets to close things out.
All Idaho has to do is go 1-0 this week, controlling what it can control.