Week 5 of the high school football season could be make or break for some teams in the area. With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the road to the postseason starts this week.
Here are two games to keep an eye on:
Troy at Potlatch
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Week 5 of the high school football season could be make or break for some teams in the area. With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the road to the postseason starts this week.
Here are two games to keep an eye on:
Troy at Potlatch
The Trojans and Lumberjacks still are in contention for the Whitepine League Division I title, but they each need some help and a win in this one.
For Troy, this is the first time it’s been above .500 since the 2019-20 season.
“It’s all about the kids,” first-year Trojans coach Shawn Buchanan said. “They all have put in a real effort to go out and win football games.”
Potlatch always seems to be in the mix until the end under experienced coach Ryan Ball.
“They like to run the ball and we need to get stops,” Buchanan said. “We’re going to have to rely on some big plays in order to win the game.”
Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Kendrick at Lewis County
Who in the eight-man ranks can beat Kendrick?
Possibly a motivated Lewis County team on homecoming.
The entire town of Nezperce will be shut down, starting with a parade through downtown at 1 p.m. Friday, and the game that starts at 4 p.m. The Eagles also will be motivated after losing WPL Division II player of the year Ty Hambly with a torn ACL.
“The kid’s a beast and a gamer,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “He’s a team guy and will be there for us to help out the team.”
The Eagles will be using two quarterbacks, Wyatt Webb and Aiden McCloed.
“(Aiden) is young but he can facilitate,” Moddrell said. “It’ll be a different backfield for sure, and (Kendrick) is just so good. All we want to do is be competitive.”
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.