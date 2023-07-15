LE GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Little by little, Tadej Pogacar is making up for the time lost.

The two-time Tour de France champion from Slovenia further cut into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead with a sudden acceleration near the finish of a long and brutal ascent concluding Friday’s Stage 13.

“Even if we didn’t get the stage win, it was still a victory in the battle for the yellow jersey,” Pogacar said.

