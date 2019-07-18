Poised for postseason

The laid back summer baseball season is about to heat up.
Five Palouse American Legion teams — including the area’s two biggest teams, the Palouse Patriots and Moscow Blue Devils — open their district tournaments today in what they hope is the start of a long postseason.
After districts is State, then Regionals, then — for the dreamers out there — there’s the American Legion World Series starting Aug. 15 in Shelby, N.C.
But first teams must survive their district brackets against competition they’re all too familiar with.
The top-seeded Patriots (16-17, 8-2 in district), a Washington AAA team, open against second-seeded Shadle Park at 7:15 p.m. at Al K. Jackson Field in Spokane. Game details for the other Palouse teams can be found below.
The Patriots will need to finish in the top four of the six-team, double-elimination tourney to advance to the state tournament.
Palouse coach Mike Kinkade kickstarted the AAA Patriots last season after two seasons coaching the AA Pullman Posse.
Kinkade said having a year under their belts at the AAA level has helped the coaches and players handle the upgrade in competition.
“I think a lot of it had to do with players,” Kinkade said. “The players got better last year with the better competition, and then going into this year they knew what to expect with the comfort level.”
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Patriots, with lulls at times in their hitting and defense, Kinkade said.
Pitching has been the strength of the team with eight players pitching double-digit innings.
Reece Chadwick leads the moundmen with 31 strikeouts in 39 innings and a 4-2 record.
At the plate, Payton Kallaher is the Pats’ big batter. The third baseman owns team-highs in batting average (.447), home runs (6), RBI (40) and runs scored (34).
“Payton’s been hitting the ball really well, pitching well, playing defense,” Kinkade said. “We had to move him over to third out of necessity. He’s a good first baseman. He’s been playing really well.”
For the Blue Devils, an Idaho A team, a spot at regionals will be harder to come by — only one team advances out of the district. The top-seeded Blue Devils (27-9, 18-4 in district) will play the winner of Camas Prairie and the Lewis-Clark Cubs at 6:45 p.m. at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint.
Like the Patriots, the Blue Devils took a step forward this year. Moscow is the team to beat heading into double-elimination district play.
“All of us are fighting for that one berth. It makes it hard, but it makes it very simple: You win or you go home,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “The pie is all gone except one slice and we’re all fighting for it.”
Billy Adams (37 RBI), Chad Redinger (.440 average, 48 runs) and Hayden Thompson (42 runs, 32 RBI) are among the leaders in the box.
Mattoon said catcher CJ Anderson is a force behind the plate.
“He kind of knew going into this that he was going to be the daily catcher, so he had to figure out how to get his body ready to do doubleheaders,” Mattoon said. “And he’s been great. CJ is the one we pair up with the majority of our pitchers. He knows how to handle them and keep them on an even keel.”
Mattoon said his squad works heavily on the fundamentals all season, and it’s paid off thus far.
“They love baseball, they love to compete and they want to do well for each other,” Mattoon said. “I don’t think they’re ready for the wave to crash yet, so they’re going to ride it as long as they can.”
American Legion districts
Palouse-area teams, opening games
Today
Washington A/Idaho Junior — Whitman County Cougars (24-10-1) vs. Central Valley, University High, Spokane, 3 p.m.
Washington A/Idaho Junior — Moscow Junior Blue Devils (17-11) vs. University Titans, University High, Spokane, 5:45 p.m.
Idaho A — Moscow Blue Devils (27-9) vs. Camas Prairie-Lewis-Clark winner, War Memorial Field, Sandpoint, 6:45 p.m.
Washington AAA — Palouse Patriots (16-17) vs. Shadle Park, Al K. Jackson Field, Spokane, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Washington AA — Pullman Posse (21-9) vs. Gonzaga Prep-North Idaho winner, Al K. Jackson Field, Spokane, 10:15 a.m.