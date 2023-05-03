OAKLAND, Calif. — AJ Pollock homered to break up a combined no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning and Jarred Kelenic added an RBI double as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Tuesday night.
On a night both teams were held hitless through five innings and just 2,583 fans were on hand at the Coliseum, Oakland’s Mason Miller pitched seven no-hit innings in his third major league start. He was removed after 100 pitches.
Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, struck out six and walked four.
Richard Lovelady (0-1) took over in the eighth with a 1-0 lead but took his his first loss with the A’s.
Seattle’s Bryce Miller, also a 24-year-old right-hander retired his first 16 batters in his major league debut before Tony Kemp singled on a shoulder-high pitch in the sixth. After a wild pitch and a flyout, Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI double to put Oakland ahead.
Bryce Miller struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one run and two hits. His 10 strikeouts were the most in a Mariners debut.
Gabe Speier (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced for his first big league win. Paul Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth to remain perfect in eight save chances.
Athletics starting pitchers have not gotten a win through 30 games, the longest streak to start a season in big league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.