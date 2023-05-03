OAKLAND, Calif. — AJ Pollock homered to break up a combined no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning and Jarred Kelenic added an RBI double as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Tuesday night.

On a night both teams were held hitless through five innings and just 2,583 fans were on hand at the Coliseum, Oakland’s Mason Miller pitched seven no-hit innings in his third major league start. He was removed after 100 pitches.

Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, struck out six and walked four.

