High Schools
POTLATCH — Playing their fourth match in three days, the Potlatch Loggers willed their way to a four-set defeat of Whitepine League foe Kamiah just hours after facing off against Genesee on the road.
Potlatch improved to 9-5 overall and 7-5 in league with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15 win.
The Loggers have had to stuff their schedule because of a recent two-week quarantine brought about because of a coronavirus case at the school.
“Credit to the girls,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “As tired as they were, they fought back and took that third set, and we finally started getting our legs back under us.”
Olivia Wise piled up 12 kills, Josie Larson had 15 assists, Taylor Carpenter added seven digs and the duo of Alyssa Felton and Carpenter combined to serve 39-for-43.
The grinder Loggers will turn right around to meet Logos at 7 p.m. today in Potlatch.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch 2-1.
Bulldogs bounce back
GENESEE — A day after falling out of a tie for first place in the Whitepine League Division I volleyball standings, Genesee High School bounced back with a vengeance Wednesday, toppling Potlatch 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18.
“I thought we were able to grind it out tonight and get a quality win against a good opponent,” Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said. “We haven’t quite had our ‘A’ game going the last two nights, but I’m proud of the girls for digging deep after a short night’s sleep and getting this one done.”
Riley Maguire paced Genesee (12-2, 11-2) with 15 kills and Lucie Ranisate added 12 kills and four blocks. Carly Allen chipped in 19 assists and four aces, Makenzie Stout contributed 19 assists and Claira Osborne finished with 19 digs.
For Potlatch, Olivia Wise had 10 kills, Josie Larson tallied 16 assists, and Taylor Carpenter and Brooke Peterson combined to go 33-for-33 serving.
The Bulldogs next will play at 7:30 p.m. today at home against Lapwai.