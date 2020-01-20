LEWISTON — “Unconventional” Potlatch High junior Gabe Prather won the lower-weight Outstanding Wrestler award Saturday at the Clearwater Classic, and his team continued to figuratively punch above its weight through the conclusion of the event at Lewiston High’s Booth Hall.
The Loggers placed fifth in the 14-team field with a 113.5-point total bolstered by first-place individual finishes from Prather (145 pounds) and James Clark (132).
Prather upset top-seeded Joseph Egusquiza of Homedale, Idaho, in the last match of the day, dominating the encounter 17-4 and finishing with his opponent in a leg split hold. Egusquiza had to be helped to his feet afterward due to a knee injury.
“The kid got injured, and I just kept going, doing what I do,” Prather said. “It’s a knee; you can’t avoid it. My matches were tough. There’s a lot of competition here at the Clearwater Classic, and it’s a good tournament, and I plan on coming back next year for my senior year.”
“Gabe is kind of unconventional, I’d say,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “The kid can do the splits. It’s hard to keep up with him. I thought he wrestled pretty dominantly, as the score showed. We went in there and we were the underdog. We won the takedown battle, and that was key; takedowns are always key to everything.”
Clark finished his 132 title run with a 22-8 major decision over Tanner Lange of Clarkston. In girls’ competition, Taylor McPherson of Potlatch won a three-person 123-pound round robin Friday with a pair of pins that took less than one minute apiece.
“She really went out there and dominated,” Bryngelson said. “I put her in the boys’ second-chance bracket today, because if you win all your matches, I don’t know how to coach you.”
Gabe Smith of Pullman, who won at 113 last year and stepped up to 126 this year, rounded out area titlists.
Team scores
1. Lewiston 168.5; 2. Kennewick 164; 3. Central Valley 152; 4. Kellogg 127.5; 5. Potlatch 113.5; 6. Clarkston 100; 7. Pullman 92; 8. Newport 91.5; 9. Gonzaga Prep 81; 10. Orofino 76.5; 11. Homedale 64; 12. Colfax 50; 13. Moscow 48; 14. Garfield-Palouse 0.
Outstanding Wrestler, heavy — Reuben Thill, Lewiston
Outstanding Wrestler, light — Gabe Prather, Potlatch
Area placers
123 girls — Taylor McPherson, Potlatch, first place; Laynie Southern, Gar-Pal, second place
132 — James Clark, Potlatch, first place
138 — Zach Dahmen, Pullman, second place; Eli Prather, Potlatch, third place
145 — Gabe Prather, Potlatch, first place
152 — Izack McNeal, Potlatch, second place; Kolby Slate, Colfax, third place
160 — Mitch LaVielle, Pullman, second place
182 — Caden Noha, Colfax, second place
220 — Kyran Mutart, Moscow, second place
285 — Kelton Saad, Potlatch, third place; James Gray, Pullman, fourth place