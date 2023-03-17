HIGH SCHOOLS
JULIAETTA — Every Potlatch player who stepped to the plate got a hit in its season-opening 22-8 win Thursday against Kendrick in a Whitepine League softball game.
The Loggers were a combined 23-for-38 (.605) at the plate.
Catcher Tayva McKinney led the way, going 4-for-5 and was a single away from hitting for the cycle. Brooklyn Mitchell, Josie Larson, Kylee Heitsman and Jaylee Fry each had three hits apiece.
Hayden Kimberling led the way for Kendrick with three hits. Harley Heimgartner had two, including a home run. Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk also had two hits.
Potlatch 408 415—22 23 0
Kendrick 340 010—8 13 0
Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (2), Kristina Fairely (6) and Tayva McKinney; Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (5) and Kenadie Kirk. W — Larson. L — Taylor.
Potlatch hits — McKinney 4 (2 2B, 3B, HR), Brooklyn Mitchell 3 (3B), Larson 3 (2B), Kylee Heitsman 3 (2 2B), Jaylee Fry 3, Dealanie Beckner 2, Dareese Brown 2, Hailey McNeal, Kaylyn Hadaller.
Kendrick hits — Hayden Kimberling 3, Harley Heimgartner 2 (HR), Hailey Taylor 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Lilly Hanson 2, Morgan Silflow.
Genesee-Lapwai postponed
LAPWAI — The Genesee and Lapwai softball game was postponed because Lapwai had a shortage of players.
The game has been rescheduled for April 11.
BASEBALLClarkston JV 14, Colton 8
ASOTIN — The Wildcats dropped their season opener against the Bantams JV team at the Asotin tournament.
Logan Peters allowed seven runs on two hits, striking out six, to pick up the win for Clarkston. Jacob Stewart was 3-for-5.
The Wildcats struggled to get out of their own way, committing eight errors.
Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan and Tanner Baerlocher combined for 10 strikeouts on the mount for Colton.
Colton 205 10—8 2 8
Clarkston JV 108 32—14 11 5
Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan (2), Tanner Baerlocher (3), and Dan Bell. Lane Peters, Gillis Simpson (3), and Gage King. W —Peters. L — Jordan.
Colton hits — Wolf (2B), Wyatt Jordan.
Clarkston hits — Jacob Stewart 3, Otis Phillips 2 (3B), Isiah Woods (2B), Jace Commeto 2, Jason Rindard (2B), Logan McKarcher.
Cheney 6, Pullman 3
The Greyhounds dropped their season opener to the Blackhawks at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Quinn Hubbs got the win on the mound for Cheney, allowing four hits and a run in the first five innings, striking out 10.
Brendan Doumit was 2-for-3 at the plate for Pullman, which was outhit 8-7. Max McCloy had a double among two hits, and Kris Schroeder singled twice.
Pullman 100 000 2—3 7 3
Cheney 302 010 x—6 8 2
Brady Coulter, Joey Hecker (3). Caleb Northcroft (6) and Kris Schroeder; Quinn Hubbs, Carter McPherson (6) and Jamel Chabot. W — Hubbs. L —Coulter.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Kris Schroeder 2, Cade Hill.
Cheney hits — Tyler Ashercroft 2, Hubbs 2, Carter McPherson (2B), Jamel Chabot, Brayden Martin, Clayton Wood.
BOYS SOCCERMt. Spokane-Pullman postponed
PULLMAN — The nonleague boys soccer match between Pullman and Mt. Spokane was posponed on Thursday because of bad playing conditions.
The two teams will make up the game March 31.