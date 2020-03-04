CALDWELL, Idaho — For the past two months or so, Potlatch and Lapwai have been on what feels like a collision course, in which it’ll all come down to them. The two Class 1A Division I powerhouse boys’ basketball teams are anticipated by many to meet in another big game, this one in the Treasure Valley at the state tournament.
The Loggers and Wildcats, which respectively finished their seasons first and second in the top-heavy Whitepine League Division I and second and first in the state’s final media poll, really only have had trouble with each other, and opponents from higher classifications.
Potlatch (20-2) — last year’s State runner-up to Prairie of Cottonwood — lost once at Lapwai, but topped the Wildcats (20-3) twice, including a 17-point runaway victory in the Feb. 25 district tournament final in Lewiston. The Loggers dropped a game to St. Maries early in the season, then responded two weeks later by whacking the 2A Central Idaho League champion Lumberjacks by 28.
“The maturity of them to come back, it just showed they wouldn’t hang their heads. They needed to improve their effort, and they did that,” said fourth-year Potlatch coach Ryan Ball, who also coached at Kamiah for 16 years. “That was the only stinker. They’ve played well in every game since.”
The Loggers hope the trend continues when they open the tournament against Riverstone International at 5:15 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Caldwell’s Vallivue High.
They’re beating foes by an average of 20.8 points per game. Their air-tight, disciplined defense allows just 39.3 points per game, the fourth-best mark in Idaho regardless of class. Their offense shoots an abnormally good 53 percent from the floor.
“The kids take a lot of pride in their defensive effort. That’s key to our success, and that we shoot the ball at a high percentage,” said Ball, whose team used its bulky length, fluid defensive movements and efficient takes on offense to knock off 4A Inland Empire League champion Moscow in December.
Potlatch also handled then-top-ranked Ambrose on Feb. 6.
“We’re trying to create the easiest looks we can,” Ball said. “We believe in attacking the rim. That’s the best shot you’ll get, but our other priority is rhythm jump shots.
“We have some size this year too, which is nice. We match up pretty well with a lot of teams.”
Size, and experience. Seven of Potlatch’s players are listed at 6-foot or taller, and all 10 are seniors.
“They play with a lot of confidence all the time,” Ball said.
The Loggers returned five contributors from last year’s team, which snapped a 14-year State drought but fell 59-51 to the Pirates at the Ford Idaho Center. The group spent the summer touring the region for summer-league tournaments to hone itself.
Potlatch was not about to enter an expectedly special season unprepared after finishing second in the state tournament for the eighth time in program history. The Loggers and Ball have yet to win a basketball title. Many of the contemporary players’ relatives experienced the same disappointment at the end of Potlatch seasons.
“We know we have the team and the ability,” said Ball, a 1987 Potlatch grad and runner-up as a Logger guard. “With the returning kids, the goal was to get back and win the dang thing. So we’ll be slightly disappointed if it doesn’t happen for us.”
Potlatch is led by 6-foot-3 guard Brayden Hadaller — a silky-smooth, All-Idaho senior and floor general who scores 16.2 points per game, nabs seven rebounds and shoots an eye-popping 77 percent from the field.
Post Connor Akins, the son of former University of Idaho forward Dan ― an assistant coach ― tacks on 14.8 points and shoots 53 percent, as does Tyler Wilcoxson, who averages 11 points. The Nicholson brothers ― Justin and Jerrod ― and stout Ty Svancara also have been instrumental.
To say it’s a major opportunity for hungry Potlatch to claim state title No. 1 would be an understatement. It’s been building to this.
Conversely, annual stalwart Lapwai had somewhat of a surprise season.
Even with a first-year coach and a roster featuring primarily underclassmen and just one varsity returner, the Wildcats booked a top-tier campaign, featuring a stunner against Washington Class 4A University of Spokane, and a comfortable win against Washington 2A state title contender Clarkston at the Avista Holiday Tournament in Lewiston.
The Wildcats have only lost to Potlatch (twice) and once to Lewiston — the day before the Clarkston game.
“(Even) with how young are boys are, the pressure wasn’t too much. They kept their composure,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “Didn’t really see (the 20-3 record) coming. We knew we’d have our ups and downs this year, with being so young. But when you start putting things together and everyone buys in, you start to expect to win.”
