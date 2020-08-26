In his 24 years of coaching high school football, Potlatch’s Ryan Ball probably has never had to adapt this much in one preseason.
In between implementing coronavirus guidelines and working through the overall uncertainty of prep football in 2020, the third-year Loggers boss also had to sort out a new-look lineup.
After losing the majority of their 2019 core to graduation, the Loggers will field a smaller outfit of 15 “due to a variety of reasons, some of it being COVID-related,” said Ball, who previously spent 22 seasons at Kamiah.
“It’s been a challenge, I don’t think I’ve ever had this small a number,” he said. Among many others, Potlatch will be without the services of graduated All-Whitepine League running back/linebacker Kenon Brown, second-team All-WPL quarterback Justin Nicholson and all-league defensive back Jerrod Nicholson.
Although the Loggers’ levels of skill and experience this year won’t rival last season’s, Potlatch has set up a foundation based on “winning attitudes.”
“We’ve developed some good habits, I’m really pleased with that,” Ball said. “But we’re inexperienced in terms of varsity football. It’s kinda a two-year process. We’ll take a step back, losing those talented kids. It’ll probably be difficult, we’re young in a lot of positions, but we’ll build on some of it and learn from last year’s success.”
Potlatch finished a solid second in the Whitepine League last season, routing five WPL foes en route to a 7-3 record (5-1 in league). The Loggers qualified for State, where they fell to Wilder 15-6 in the first round.
Potlatch, which opens its season Sept. 4 at Troy, will employ a more methodical approach on offense after going up-tempo with a senior-laden attack in 2019.
“We’ll try to possess the ball longer,” Ball said.
New quarterback Tyson Tucker, a junior, “did some good things as a backup last year.” Primarily, it should be the Tyler Howard show in the Loggers’ new one-back system, applied because of a lack of bodies in the backfield.
Howard was utilized heavily on both ends as a sophomore. He had 390 yards on 54 carries (a 7.2 yards-per-rush average) last season, and has cemented himself as Potlatch’s best tackler.
“We’ll really lean a lot on those two,” Ball said. “I’ve coached most of the kids since they were in junior high, so they understand how we’re trying to do things.
“We’ve had to tweak some things, a few things I haven’t had to in the past. But doing it for so long, you can kinda get set in your ways.”
It’s unknown how the group of varsity newcomers will react to the league’s level of competition. Ball isn’t yet ready to highlight a key position group, but did point out junior lineman Odin McDonald, an athletic 300-pounder, and tight end/linebacker Izack McNeal, a district champion in wrestling last year.
“We have a couple (of) kids, but I’m not sure how they’ll perform until live action,” he said. “With as much newness as we’re dealing with, ask me after the first quarter — that’s how it is this year. We have a lot of inexperience in places, that I couldn’t tell you yet where we’ll be really good at.
“We’re emphasizing fundamentals as much as we can until we get into the real fire, then we’ll analyze and fix things from there.”
In any case, the Loggers are just glad to be out there, preparing for a season that had been up in the air for the past several months.
“It’s about giving them the opportunity to play. Whether we get a full season, it’s the fact they actually get a chance to participate,” Ball said.
Amos back on staff
Former Potlatch head coach Pat Amos has been added to the staff as an assistant.
“His experience is really helpful. It’s just nice to have a veteran coach,” Ball said.
POTLATCH
COACH — Ryan Ball (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 5-1 in Whitepine League Division I, 7-3 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Tyler Howard, jr., RB/LB; Tyson Tucker, jr., QB/DB; Odin McDonald, jr., OL/DL; Izack McNeal, jr., TE/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 4 — at Troy
Sept. 11 — Genesee
Sept. 18 — Deary
Sept. 25 — at Prairie (Cottonwood)
Oct. 9, 4 p.m. — Clearwater Valley (Kooskia)
Oct. 16 — Kamiah
Oct. 23 — at Lapwai
