COTTONWOOD — Madison Shears connected on 15 kills and Delanie Lockett went for 10 digs, three blocks, three aces and 100-percent serving as Prairie High beat Potlatch in a Whitepine Division I League volleyball matchup Monday night.
The scores were 25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18.
The Pirates (11-5, 8-5) found their footing in the final frame, taking control after dropping the initial set and edging out the next two.
“To be honest, I felt like we couldn’t get anything going during those opening sets,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “We had to keep getting ourselves rerouted.
”The girls figured out there difference was being made when they were talking and communicating. That gave them more energy and we pulled through.”