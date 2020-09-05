KENDRICK — In a year that’s been about as far from normal as possible, the Prairie Pirates were looking like their same old selves in their football opener Friday night at Kendrick.
The Pirates, the defending Idaho state champions at the Class 1A D-I level, extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 60-20 thumping of the D-II Tigers. Prairie hasn’t lost a game since the 2018 state semifinals.
Prairie running back Cole Martin rumbled for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and the Pirates led 30-0 and 60-6 before the Tigers scored their first offensive points in the fourth quarter.
“Second half was not the prettiest for sure, but it was a good win,” said 15th-year Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom. “Kendrick’s a good football team and they’re going to do well in their league. We’re happy with it.”
Martin’s first touchdown was also his longest — a 70-yarder on fourth-and-5 that put the Pirates up two scores midway through the first quarter.
Martin — a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior with a scary mix of speed and power — was complemented by junior Brody Hasselstrom. The younger running back racked up 105 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, scoring three different ways: rushing, receiving and recovering a fumble in the first quarter.
“(Martin) ran the ball really, really hard,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “They keyed on him a little bit, so we tried to run Brody some to kind of rest him a little bit and kind of use Cole as a decoy at times.”
With a rushing game that garnered more than 400 yards, there was little need for Prairie to pass the ball. Pirates quarterback Cole Schlader (71 rushing yards, 42 passing) didn’t complete his first pass until a 36-yarder on a screen to Hasselstrom in the third quarter that gave the Prairie its largest lead of the game at 54 points.
Kendrick at times showed promise for a team rebuilding after a run to the D-II state semifinals last season.
Kendrick’s lone spark in the first half was an 84-yard kickoff return touchdown by Hunter Taylor. But freshman quarterback Ty Koepp found some success through the air in the second half.
Koepp went 11-of-19 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, but also tossed a pair of interceptions to Schlader.
Koepp’s favorite target was speedy sophomore Jagger Hewett, who nabbed seven catches for 93 yards and two scores.
“They have a freshman quarterback — he plays pretty good for a freshman,” Hasselstrom said. “They’ve got good, athletic receivers, they’re fast. Late in the game there, they took advantage a little bit of some of the younger guys we had in the game. It’s the way it goes. It was good.”
Honoring Kolby Anderson
The memory of Kolby Anderson, the former Kendrick High football player who died in a car accident June 3, was honored at halftime.
The family of the former tight end and linebacker, all wearing his No. 42, gathered on the field to read from a prepared speech thanking the Kendrick community and honoring the memory of Anderson.
Kendrick will grant a scholarship to one Tiger senior per year in Anderson’s honor. Part of the community-funded scholarship will come from a scholarship Anderson was set to receive, his family said.
Prairie 30 18 12 0—60
Kendrick 6 0 0 14—20
First Quarter
Prairie — Cole Schlader 40 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Cole Martin 70 run (John Gehring pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 7 run (Hasselstrom run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 5 fumble recovery (Martin run).
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 84 kickoff return (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Schlader 10 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Martin 38 run (run failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 4 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Prairie — Martin 1 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 36 pass from Schlader (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 21 pass from Ty Koepp (Koepp run).
Kendrick — Hewett 10 pass from Koepp (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prairie: Martin 18-269, Schalder 6-72, Hasselstrom 10-64. Kendrick: Matt Fletcher 8-14, Wyatt Fitzmorris 5-11, Ty Koepp 8-(-19).
PASSING — Prairie: Schlader 2-8-41-0. Kendrick: Koepp 11-19-159-2, Hewett 1-2-18-0.
RECEIVING — Prairie: Hasselstrom 2-41. Kendrick: Hewett 7-93, Fletcher 3-62, Fitzmorris 1-11, Rylan Hogan 1-11.
Genesee 57, Deary 38
DEARY — Angus Jordan threw five touchdown passes, including a 68-yarder to Dawson Durham, and Genesee pulled away in the second half to beat Deary in a nonleague game.
The Mustangs erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to create a 30-30 tie, but linebackers Wyatt Jordan and Jack Johnson ignited a Genesee defensive effort that allowed only eight second-half points.
“Great performance by both offense and defense,” Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said. “The defense stuck to the game plan, and it showed.”
The Bulldogs (2-0) got all 21 members of their roster into the game.
A full box score was unavailable.
Genesee 22 8 6 21—57
Deary 8 22 0 8—38
CROSS COUNTRY
Blum fourth for Knights
POST FALLS — Alyssa Blum of Logos placed fourth in the freshman girls’ race at the Post Falls River Run cross country meet Thursday at Kiwanis Park.
The Knights’ Clara Anderson was fifth among juniors and seniors.
The races were split up by class to increase social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each race was 2 miles, and official results were made available Friday.
GIRLS
Freshmen and sophomores
Team scores — Post Falls 26, Coeur d’Alene 29.
Top Logos placers — 4, Alyssa Blum 13:14.2. 6, Sara Casebolt 14:00.7.
Juniors and seniors
Team scores — Post Falls 23, Lake City 40, Bonners Ferry 63.
Top Logos placers — 5, Clara Anderson, Log, 13:36.8. 15, Kayte Casebolt, Log, 15:12.9.
BOYS
Freshmen
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 34, Timberlake 44, Lewiston 45.
Top Logos placers — 19, Garrett Farrell, Log, 13:48.3.
Juniors
Team scores — Lewiston 28, Post Falls 47, Lake City 60, Kellogg 86.
Top Logos placers — 11, Theo Sentz, Log 11:59.5. 16, Wyatt Haynes, Log, 12:24.5.
Seniors
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 26, Post Falls 29.
Top Logos placers — 6, Jase Elmore, Log, 11:05.5. 7, Alex Blum, Log, 11:23.4. 17, Ronen Wyrick, Log, 13:13.1.