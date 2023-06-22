Victor Wembanyama’s NBA draft experience will be quite unlike last year’s No. 1 pick.

Paolo Banchero could never be certain he would be taken first. There was too much speculation that Orlando was also considering Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren, with some mock drafts listing Banchero below both. The eventual Rookie of the Year said he didn’t find out he was the Magic’s choice until less than a minute before Commissioner Adam Silver went on stage in Brooklyn.

Wembanyama has no need to wait.