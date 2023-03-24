NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Kiefer Sherwood scored for Nashville in regulation, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in regulation and overtime. Saros also denied both Kraken attempts in the shootout.

“You need good goaltending to win,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “You look at any team that’s in the playoffs, their goaltending is .920 or better. It’s one of the most important positions in the game. When you have solid goaltending, it gives you a chance every night.”

