GENESEE — Bailey Leseman netted 16 points and the Genesee High girls’ basketball team climbed three enrollment classes and erased a nine-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Moscow 47-40 in a nonleague game Thursday night.
Emerson Parkins had five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs, and Regan Zenner added six boards. Makenzie Stout came off the bench for eight points.
“Just a good team effort down the stretch,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
The winless Bears were held back by 30 tunovers and 27 fouls.
“You want your girls to be aggressive but also be smart,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said.
Megan Watson paced the Bears with 13 points.
MOSCOW (0-10)
Megan Watson 6 1-2 13, Angela Lassen 4 2-6 11, Ellie Gray 1 0-0 3 , Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Peyton Claus 1 1-1 3, Peyton Watson 2 0-2 4, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 1 1-1 3, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-12 40.
GENESEE (8-6)
Lucie Ranisate 2 1-5 5, Molly Hanson 3 1-4 7, Emerson Parkins 1 2-4 4, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 0 3-4 3, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 5 5-9 16, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 4, Makenzie Stout 1 5-9 8, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 18-39 47.
Moscow 14 9 12 5—40
Genesee 11 8 10 18—47
3-point goals — Lassen, Gray, Heyns, Leseman, Monk, Stout.
JV — Moscow 45, Genesee 25
Kendrick 53, Logos 28
Lauren Morgan and Mya Brown scored 12 points each and Brown had nine of Kendrick’s 25 steals in a Whitepine League Division II win against Logos that kept the Tigers unbeaten in league play.
The Tigers (10-2, 6-0) got sparks off the bench from Erin Morgan, who came up with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Stacy’s boardwork. Megan Brocke contributed eight points and six steals.
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said his team started slowly but recovered. The Knights mustered only 15 points after the first quarter.
KENDRICK (10-2, 6-0))
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mya Brown 5 1-5 12, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 3-4 5, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 3 4-6 12, Erin Morgan 4 2-2 10, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 3 1-2 8. Totals 17 11-19 53.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 2 2-3 6, Lucia Wilson 2 0-0 4, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 2-2 9, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 1 1-2 3, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 7-11 28.
Kendrick 17 14 15 7—53
Logos 13 4 6 5—28
3-point goals — Brown, L. Morgan 2, Brocke, Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick def. Logos
Troy 44, Potlatch 31
TROY — Morgan Blazzard had a monster night, finishing with 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Trojans beat the Loggers in Whitepine League Division I play.
“She was a beast tonight,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “I think she’s so overly aggressive but she just forced the issue. She just did everything for us and was just impressive.”
The Trojans (6-7, 4-3) went ahead 25-15 at halftime and expanded their lead to 16 after three quarters.
With a young roster that has eight sophomores and a freshman, Dail is thrilled with where the team is heading.
“We’re just hitting our stride,” Dail said. “They’ve been learning all year and are just starting to figure it out.”
Danaira Carpenter, Emma Chambers, Kennedy Thompson and Jordan Reynolds all had six points for Potlatch.
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 2 1-2 6, Taylor Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 3 0-3 6, Kennedy Thompson 2 2-5 6, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-0 6, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 4-12 31.
TROY (6-7, 4-3)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Whitney Foster 3 0-0 7, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 9 1-3 19, Abby Weller 4 0-0 8, Bailey Cook 0 0-0 0, Bekah Wagman 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 1-3 44.
Potlatch 6 9 7 9—31
Troy 8 17 13 6—44
3-point goals — D. Carpenter, Foster.
Orofino 42, Deary 24
OROFINO — Grace Beardin collected 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals as short-handed Orofino surged in the second half and beat Deary in a nonleague game.
Kaylynn Johnson added seven points and nine rebounds, while Riley Schwartz chipped in nine steals and four assists.
The Maniacs have only six healthy players, but coach Tessa Mullinix inserted a hybrid defense as her team held the Mustangs to seven points in the second half. Orofino finished with 21 steals.
DEARY
Graci Heath 3 0-0 6, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 4 2-4 10, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 1 2-4 4, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 2-4 2, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-12 24.
OROFINO (9-6)
Sydnie Zywina 0 1-2 1, Peyton Merry 4 0-0 9, Grace Beardin 8 1-3 17, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Shayla Shuman 0 4-4 4, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-4 7. Totals 17 7-13 42.
Deary 9 8 3 4—24
Orofino 8 7 11 16—42
3-point goals — Merry.
Cheney 51, Pullman 23
CHENEY, Wash. — Pullman was limited to nine field goals and gradually lost pace with Cheney in a Great Northern League setback.
The Greyhounds got a team-high nine points from Meghan McSweeney while Peyton Teevens added five points.
PULLMAN
Hailey Chittenden 1 0-0 2, Hallie McDougle 1 0-0 2, Peyton Teevens 2 0-0 5, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Kallaher 1 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 2 5-6 9, Hailey Talbot 2 1-3 3, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 0 0-2 0, Reyes 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-11 23.
CHENEY
Avery Stark 1 0-0 2, Shelby Draper 2 0-0 4, Levy Deathearge 1 1-2 3, Emma Evans 2 0-0 6, Maggie Smith 7 0-0 18, Kaitlin Teeters 0 0-0 0, Makenna Benson 5 0-1 11, Tylin Hertel 1 0-0 2, Halle Sargent 2 0-0 4, Anna Moser 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-3 51.
Pullman 9 5 7 2—23
Cheney 17 10 20 4—51
3-point goals — Teevens, Evans 2, Smith 4, Benson.
BOYS
Pullman 71, Cheney 47
CHENEY, Wash. — Ethan Kramer had 24 points as the visiting Greyhounds beat the Blackhawks in Great Northern League play.
Pullman raced out to a 21-10 lead and increased their lead to 15 at halftime and 24 after three periods.
Brady Wells added 13 points, while Greyson Hunt finished with eight points and 11 rebounds and Brayden Roberts had 10 boards for the Greyhounds.
Josh Whiteley had 15 points and Kaiden Custer 12 for Cheney.
PULLMAN
Dane Bednar 3 0-0 8, Brayden Roberts 1 1-2 4, Ethan Kramer 9 2-4 24, Evan Strong 3 0-0 7, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 7, Bogey Perkins 0 0-1 0, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Greyson Hunt 4 0 0-0 8, Stephen Wilmotte 0 0-1 0, Brady Wells 3 6-6 13. Totals 26 9-14 71.
CHENEY
Josh Whiteley 3 8-11 15, Quinsie Goodloe 0 0-0 0, Tavi West 1 0-1 3, Kaiden Custer 5 2-3 12, Trinidad Richardson 2 1-2 5, Peyton McPherson 1 2-2 5, Koby Holt 2 0-0 4, Henry Browne 0 0-0 0, Alex Long 0 3-4 3, Dawson Heutt 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 16-25 47.
Pullman 21 19 19 12—71
Cheney 10 15 10 12—47
3-point goals — Strong, Roberts, Kramer 4, Burkett, Bednar 2, Wells, Whiteley, West, McPherson.
Troy 75, Deary 55
DEARY — The Troy Trojans outscored the Mustangs 25-9 in the second quarter, and that was the difference in a Whitepine League Division II road victory.
“We played a lot better in the second quarter and made some shots,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said.
Grayson Foster led four Trojan players in double figures with 26 points. Zachary Stoner added 17, Kaiden Codr finished with 12 and Tyler Heath had 11 for Troy, which made 10 shots from 3-point range.
Brayden Stapleton had 15 points, and Patrick McManus and Dylan Wilcox each had 10 for Deary.
TROY (8-4)
Grayson Foster 9 2-2 26, Zachary Stoner 6 4-6 17, Tyler Heath 5 1-2 11, Kaiden Codr 5 0-0 12, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 2-2 5, Rhett Sandquist 2 0-0 4, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-12 75.
DEARY ()
Brayden Stapleton 5 4-6 15, London Kirk 3 0-0 9, Jon Beyer 0 3-4 3, Kalab Rickerd 2 3-4 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 3 1-4 10, Dylan Wilcox 4 0-2 10, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-20 55.
Troy 12 25 17 21—75
Deary 19 9 15 12—55
3-point goals — Foster 6, Codr 2, Stoner, Sanderson, Kirk 3, Rickerd, Stapleton, McManus 3, Wilcox 2.
JV — Deary def. Troy