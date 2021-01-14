Emiley Proctor scored 13 points and Deary erased an 11-point halftime deficit to avenge an earlier loss to Logos of Moscow and tally a 40-35 win Wednesday in a nonleague girls’ basketball game.
Araya Wood collected 10 points and five steals for the Mustangs, who showed a knack for disrupting passes and eventually got their offense together.
“We just needed to get some confidence, shooting-wise,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We have that confidence defensively, but at times it’s difficult to bring that out on the other side of the court.”
Kirstin Wambeke paced the Knights (4-10) with 11 points, and Lydia Urquidez added 10 points.
The game originally has been scheduled for Feb. 4 but was moved when postseason play was slated.
DEARY (4-6)
Kenadie Kirk 3 1-7 8, Makala Beyer 0 2-2 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-3 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 4-6 13, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3, Araya Wood 2 6-10 10, Riley Beyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-30 40.
LOGOS (4-10)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 1 0-2 2, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-0 11, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 2 1-3 5, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 5 0-3 10, Grace VanderPloeg 1 1-2 3, Holloway 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 2-11 35.
Deary 4 2 13 21—40
Logos 9 8 6 12—35
3-point goals — Kirk, Proctor, Wambeke 3.
JV — Logos 20, Deary 14 (two quarters).