Clarkston got a spark from two players with Palouse ties in the Bantams’ toppling of their most fervent rivals, the ones from the Palouse.
Early in the third quarter, with the Bantams’ boys team clinging to a thin edge, post Wyatt Chatfield — the brother of Washington State forward Brandton — swatted a driving Pullman player’s attempt in the paint, then flipped an outlet pass to Tru Allen, brother of Idaho guard Trevon.
Tru Allen connected on a soaring, traditional three-point play, propelling the Bantams on a run that proved the difference in their 56-44 Great Northern League win against Pullman on Tuesday night at Kramer Gym.
“I just remember seeing the ball coming, took off with the layup,” said Allen, a senior who had a game-high 18 points. “That third quarter was a turning point for us overall.”
Comparably, the Clarkston girls’ team got a game-best 20 points from Vandal commit Ashlyn Wallace, who spearheaded four players in double figures. The Bantams ran away from the Hounds in the third quarter, winning 74-49.
After Allen knocked one in from the free-throw line — where he went 10-of-10 — the Bantams (5-1, 2-0) piled onto their rally, which put them ahead by a game-high 12 points.
From there, they held off the Greyhounds (4-3, 1-1), who made things interesting but never got closer than six points.
“Defensively, potential-wise, we have the chance to be really good,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “Positionally, we were correct. Didn’t try to do too much.
“But we gave up too many easy buckets at times.”
Pullman, which was led by Ethan Kramer’s 12 points, shot 1-of-9 from 3-point range, and couldn’t conjure enough offense to make up for the Bantams’ spurt. Jones commended his defense for furnishing easy offense.
“Our bread and butter’s definitely transition,” he said.
Trey Dreadfulwater fashioned another scoring threat after halftime. He hit a pair of 3s and forced a couple of key takeaways down the stretch. Dreadfulwater, a Grangeville transfer, had 13 points, five boards and three steals.
“Trey gave us a big lift,” Jones said.
Pullman coach Craig Brantner said he was “pleased with how we played most of the night,” particularly on defense, but lamented the fouls Clarkston was able to draw.
The Bantams held Pullman to 16 first-half points. Their lockdown defense permitted the offense to settle into things after the Palouse connection kindled it to break free from a tight rivalry game.
“Craig and I could be 20-0 or 0-20, and it’s gonna be a battle,” Jones said.
PULLMAN (4-3, 1-1)
Dane Bednar 0 0-0 0, Grayson Hunt 3 1-2 7, Hyatt Utzman 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 0 1-3 1, Brady Wells 1 3-3 5, Evan Strong 3 2-2 8, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 2 3-6 7, Ethan Kramer 5 1-2 12, Steven Burkett 2 0-1 4, Henry Perkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-19 44.
CLARKSTON (5-1, 2-0)
Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 4 10-10 18, Alex Italia 1 0-0 3, Christian Robbins 1 4-4 5, Trey Dreadfulwater 5 1-2 13, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 2 0-0 5, Gus Hagestad 1 0-2 2, Jayden Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Max Johnson 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Chatfield 2 0-1 4, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 17-21 56.
Pullman 7 9 12 16—44
Clarkston 12 9 16 19—56
3-point goals — Kramer, Italia, Dreadfulwater 2, Frazier, Hopkins.
JV — Pullman def. Clarkston.
Girls: Clarkston 74, Pullman 49
At this point, opponents can’t afford to hone in too much on Wallace, the do-it-all All-American Clarkston point guard.
The Bantams apportioned the scoring efficiently, and four players tallied three-plus assists, to stay unbeaten (6-0, 2-0).
Besides Wallace’s 20 points — with four 3s — three steals and three assists, Clarkston got 15 points, six boards, three steals and three assists from Jalena Henry; 10 points, five assists and three steals from Mickala Jackson; 10 points from Lauren Johnson; and eight points, three assists and four boards from AJ Sobotta.
That kind of out-and-out stability was fruitful.
“We’re finding that balance, and girls are stepping up,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “I was really pleased with how we moved the ball and didn’t force it.
“It was very hard to deny Ash the ball the whole game with that (collective effort.)”
Pullman (2-5, 0-2) went down double digits early in the first, but the improved Hounds hung around thanks to a 17-5 run in the middle of the second.
The Greyhounds were led by Meghan McSweeney, who logged a smooth-shooting 20 points. Hailey Talbot kicked in 11 from underneath.
“(Pullman coach Chris Weeks) is doing a great job with them, getting them believing,” Sobotta said. “They have some quick guards who can penetrate.”
But Pullman couldn’t keep up with the Bantams’ polished ball movement, height in the paint and defense.
Clarkston had 18 assists and gathered 15 steals, employing a full-court press to great effect, especially in the second half.
“When they’re loose and smiling, that’s when they’re at their best,” Sobotta said of her senior-laden group. “It’s just how they show they’re clicking and working hard at it.”
During stretches in the first and third quarters, the Bantams couldn’t miss. They piled up 12 points in a one-minute span in the first, then raced to a 16-point third-quarter lead.
In the fourth, Clarkston erupted for 14 points in four minutes. Five players scored during the surge, which was underlined by silky passes leading to open looks.
“We like it balanced with shooting,” said Sobotta, whose team shot 55 percent from the floor. “We really had girls passing the ball tonight.”
PULLMAN (2-5, 0-2)
Megan Limburg 0 0-1 0, Elise McDougle 0 1-2 1, Audrey Pitzer 2 0-0 4, Peyton Teevens 3 0-0 7, Hailey Chittenden 2 0-0 4, Meghan McSweeney 8 1-2 20, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hallie McDougle 1 0-0 2, Hailey Talbot 5 1-4 11. Totals 21 3-9 49.
CLARKSTON (6-0, 2-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 7 2-2 20, Lauren Johnson 5 0-0 10, AJ Sobotta 3 0-0 8, Jalena Henry 6 3-4 15, Mickala Jackson 3 1-2 10, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Maggie Ogden 1 0-0 3, Erika Pickett 2 0-0 4, Samantha Chatfield 2 0-0 4, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-8 74.
Pullman 8 19 14 8—49
Clarkston 24 12 21 17—74
3-point goals — Teevens, McSweeney 3, Wallace 4, Jackson 3, Ogden, Sobotta 2.
JV — Clarkston def. Pullman.
